Morning News Call - EMEA, Oct 25

MARKET VIEW
European shares are seen opening down on Tuesday, after
sharp gains in the previous session, on uncertainty about an
outcome of a summit on Wednesday, with policymakers in
disagreement over the size of losses private holders of Greek
debt will take.
Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC-40
opening 0.4 percent lower, while Germany's DAX is seen 0.3
percent down.
European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on bank
recapitalisation, and France and Germany appeared close to
agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) to stave off contagion in the bond market. But
final decisions were deferred until a second summit scheduled
for Wednesday, putting a cap on markets. Deep divisions over the
extent of losses that private holders of Greek bonds would have
to incur remain a huge risk, putting downward pressure on the
markets. Investors are also concerned that the size of the
bail-out fund, the EFSF, may not be sufficient to stem the debt
woes from spreading wider.
Meanwhile, Swiss bank UBS reported better-than-expected
third-quarter net profit although an accounting gain helped
cancel out a 1.849 billion Swiss francs loss on unauthorised
trades it uncovered last month. Net profit fell to 1.018 billion
Swiss francs, compared to average analyst forecasts for 276
million francs and steady from the 1.0 billion Swiss francs it
posted in the second quarter, already hit by falling trading
volumes.
Asian shares rose as investors in the region grew more
confident about European leaders coming to a broad agreement to
contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Sentiment was also boosted after the world's largest heavy
equipment maker Caterpillarreported a 44 percent jump in
profits, suggesting the underlying health of the global economy
may not be as dire as is widely believed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.3 percent, with the metals and energy sectors leading the
gains as commodities rebounded.
The euro edged lower but held near a six-week high hit the
previous day. It dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3917, hovering near a
six-week high of $1.3957 hit on Monday on trading platform EBS.
The euro faces resistance near $1.3989, its 200-week moving
average, with additional resistance near $1.4040, which is
roughly a 50 percent retracement of the single currency's May to
October decline. The single currency's recent rally has weighed
on the dollar. The dollar index, which measures the dollar's
value against a basket of currencies, stood at 76.112, near a
six-week low of 75.985 hit this week.
Brent was steady near $111 a barrel as looming concern over
Europe's economic health kept prices in check, while U.S. oil
rose for a third straight day, boosted by improved company
earnings. Brent crude futures fell 15 cents to $111.30 at 0414
GMT. U.S. crude climbed 51 cents to $91.78 a barrel.
Gold prices held steady as investors wait for European
leaders to work out a strategy to solve the euro zone debt
crisis, while resilient physical demand from Asia also lent
support. Spot gold was little changed at $1,650.99 an ounce by
0247 GMT, after rising 2 percent over the past two sessions.
U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,652.90. Technical analysis
suggests that spot gold will retrace to $1,635 after it failed
to break a resistance at $1,659.
U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Monday as a stock
market rally drew investors away from safe-haven government debt
and traders trimmed prices before three Treasury note auctions
this week. The Treasury is set to sell $35 billion in two-year
notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday,
and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Benchmark
10-year Treasury notes fell 4/32 in price, their yields rising
to 2.24 percent. Thirty-year bonds slipped 4/32, their yields
rising to 3.27 percent from 3.26 percent on Friday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,244.60 down 0.17% down 2.10
DJIA FUTURES 11,809.00 down 0.17% down 20.00
NIKKEI 8,791.86 down 0.59% down 52.12
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 478.23 up 0.70% up 3.34
EURO/USD 1.3913 up 0.12% up 0.0017
USD/JPY 76.11 up 0.01% up 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,656.99 up 0.29% up $4.81
US CRUDE $91.91 up 0.70% up $0.64
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2255% down 0.0070
10-YR BUND YLD 2.1225% up 0.0080
GLOBAL TOP STORIES
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, on Tuesday
warned so-called "resource nationalism" was on the rise
globally, threatening to undermine investment in sectors where
governments were playing too heavy a hand.
Caterpillar powered through murky economic conditions with a
surprising 44 percent jump in quarterly profit, and forecast
strong demand through next year in a sign of optimism for the
global economy.
James Murdoch, the presumed heir to the News Corp media
empire, got a sharp rebuke from shareholders when nearly 35
percent of the company's investors voted against his reelection
to the board.
U.S. lawmakers critical of China's trade policies will use a
hearing on Tuesday to press the White House to lay out plans to
confront Beijing, even as Republicans resist a bill to punish
the world's second-largest economy for its currency policies.
Any attempts by China to bar Big Four auditors from shipping
summaries of Chinese audits out of that country for review in
the United States or elsewhere would constitute "a long-arm
interdiction" of the firms' internal work, the top U.S. audit
industry watchdog said on Monday.
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS
UBS reported better-than-expected third-quarter net profit
although an accounting gain helped cancel out a 1.849 billion
Swiss francs loss on unauthorised trades it uncovered last
month.
Pang Da Automobile Trade said on Tuesday its three-party
joint venture agreement with Saab's owner was still valid, a
response to the Swedish company's move to end the deal.
Brazilian utility Cemig, controlled by the state of Minas
Gerais, said on Monday it presented shareholders with a proposal
to acquire 21.35 percent of Portuguese utility EDP.
French mutual insurer Groupama said on Tuesday its
long-standing chief executive had been fired and will be
replaced by new management that would seek to boost its
financial strength.
Nationalised Dutch bank ABN AMRO plans to rebuild its
energy, commodities and transportation sector operations and
expects to hire 100 bankers.
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Denmark Sydbank Q3
Finland Neste Oil Q3
Finland Orion Q3
France Saint Gobain Q3 Sales
Germany Deutsche Bank Q3
Germany DAB Bank Q3
Germany Dialog Semiconductor Q3
Germany Kontron Q3
Germany Puma Q3
Netherlands KPN Q3
Spain Enagas Q3
Switzerland GAM Holding Q3 Trade
Switzerland Novartis Q3
Switzerland UBS Q3
Sweden Boliden Q3
Sweden Swedbank Q3
Sweden Volvo Q3
Sweden Svenska Cellulosa Q3
United Kingdom ARM Holdings Q3
United Kingdom BG Group Q3
United Kingdom BP Q3
United Kingdom Bunzl Trading
United Kingdom DHT Holdings Q3
United Kingdom F&C Asset Management Q3 Trade
United Kingdom International Ferro Metals Trading
United Kingdom Reckitt Benckiser Q3
TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)
0600 - Germany GfK consumer sentiment for Nov. Forecast to
ease to 5.1 vs. 5.2.
0645 - France consumer confidence for Oct. Forecast at 79
vs. 80.
0830 - United Kingdom current account for Q2. Deficit
forecast to narrow to 9.30 bln pounds vs. the previous 9.35 bln.
0845 - Bank