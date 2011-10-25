Morning News Call - EMEA, Oct 25

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are seen opening down on Tuesday, after sharp gains in the previous session, on uncertainty about an outcome of a summit on Wednesday, with policymakers in disagreement over the size of losses private holders of Greek debt will take.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC-40 opening 0.4 percent lower, while Germany's DAX is seen 0.3 percent down.

European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalisation, and France and Germany appeared close to agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to stave off contagion in the bond market. But final decisions were deferred until a second summit scheduled for Wednesday, putting a cap on markets. Deep divisions over the extent of losses that private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur remain a huge risk, putting downward pressure on the markets. Investors are also concerned that the size of the bail-out fund, the EFSF, may not be sufficient to stem the debt woes from spreading wider.

Meanwhile, Swiss bank UBS reported better-than-expected third-quarter net profit although an accounting gain helped cancel out a 1.849 billion Swiss francs loss on unauthorised trades it uncovered last month. Net profit fell to 1.018 billion Swiss francs, compared to average analyst forecasts for 276 million francs and steady from the 1.0 billion Swiss francs it posted in the second quarter, already hit by falling trading volumes.

Asian shares rose as investors in the region grew more confident about European leaders coming to a broad agreement to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Sentiment was also boosted after the world's largest heavy equipment maker Caterpillarreported a 44 percent jump in profits, suggesting the underlying health of the global economy may not be as dire as is widely believed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent, with the metals and energy sectors leading the gains as commodities rebounded.

The euro edged lower but held near a six-week high hit the previous day. It dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3917, hovering near a six-week high of $1.3957 hit on Monday on trading platform EBS. The euro faces resistance near $1.3989, its 200-week moving average, with additional resistance near $1.4040, which is roughly a 50 percent retracement of the single currency's May to October decline. The single currency's recent rally has weighed on the dollar. The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of currencies, stood at 76.112, near a six-week low of 75.985 hit this week.

Brent was steady near $111 a barrel as looming concern over Europe's economic health kept prices in check, while U.S. oil rose for a third straight day, boosted by improved company earnings. Brent crude futures fell 15 cents to $111.30 at 0414 GMT. U.S. crude climbed 51 cents to $91.78 a barrel.

Gold prices held steady as investors wait for European leaders to work out a strategy to solve the euro zone debt crisis, while resilient physical demand from Asia also lent support. Spot gold was little changed at $1,650.99 an ounce by 0247 GMT, after rising 2 percent over the past two sessions. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,652.90. Technical analysis suggests that spot gold will retrace to $1,635 after it failed to break a resistance at $1,659.

U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Monday as a stock market rally drew investors away from safe-haven government debt and traders trimmed prices before three Treasury note auctions this week. The Treasury is set to sell $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 4/32 in price, their yields rising to 2.24 percent. Thirty-year bonds slipped 4/32, their yields rising to 3.27 percent from 3.26 percent on Friday.

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, on Tuesday warned so-called "resource nationalism" was on the rise globally, threatening to undermine investment in sectors where governments were playing too heavy a hand.

Caterpillar powered through murky economic conditions with a surprising 44 percent jump in quarterly profit, and forecast strong demand through next year in a sign of optimism for the global economy.

James Murdoch, the presumed heir to the News Corp media empire, got a sharp rebuke from shareholders when nearly 35 percent of the company's investors voted against his reelection to the board.

U.S. lawmakers critical of China's trade policies will use a hearing on Tuesday to press the White House to lay out plans to confront Beijing, even as Republicans resist a bill to punish the world's second-largest economy for its currency policies.

Any attempts by China to bar Big Four auditors from shipping summaries of Chinese audits out of that country for review in the United States or elsewhere would constitute "a long-arm interdiction" of the firms' internal work, the top U.S. audit industry watchdog said on Monday.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

UBS reported better-than-expected third-quarter net profit although an accounting gain helped cancel out a 1.849 billion Swiss francs loss on unauthorised trades it uncovered last month.

Pang Da Automobile Trade said on Tuesday its three-party joint venture agreement with Saab's owner was still valid, a response to the Swedish company's move to end the deal.

Brazilian utility Cemig, controlled by the state of Minas Gerais, said on Monday it presented shareholders with a proposal to acquire 21.35 percent of Portuguese utility EDP.

French mutual insurer Groupama said on Tuesday its long-standing chief executive had been fired and will be replaced by new management that would seek to boost its financial strength.

Nationalised Dutch bank ABN AMRO plans to rebuild its energy, commodities and transportation sector operations and expects to hire 100 bankers.

