Morning News Call - EMEA, Nov 14

Nov 14 If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to rise, extending the previous session's rally as investors bet new leaders in Italy and Greece will speed up reforms to tackle the two countries' debt problems.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 0.5 percent higher, and both Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 rising 1 percent.

Asian stocks rise and the euro edges up on hopes that new technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

Commodities also rise, credit spreads tighten and safe haven government bond yields climb, all suggesting improved risk appetite, but the renewed confidence faces a big test later on Monday, when Italy is scheduled to hold an auction of 5-year bonds. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,266.00 up 0.35%, up 4.40 DJIA FUTURES 12,158.00 up 0.62% up 75.00 NIKKEI 8,603.70 up 1.05%, up 89.23 MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 489.46 up 2.00%, up 9.60 EURO/USD 1.3747 up 0.44%, up 0.0061 USD/JPY 77.15 up 0.08%, up 0.07 SPOT GOLD $1,791.45 up 0.23%, up $4.13 US CRUDE $98.97 down 0.01%, down $0.01 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1281%, up 0.0720 10-YR BUND YLD 1.8825%, up 0.0330 GLOBAL TOP STORIES

President Barack Obama told China on Sunday that the United States was fed up with its trade and currency practices, as he turned up the heat on America's biggest economic rival at an Asia Pacific summit.

Japan's economy rebounded from an earthquake-triggered recession in the third quarter by expanding 1.5 percent, a pace that is likely to slow down though as a strong yen and weak global growth darken the outlook.

Scandal-hit Olympus Corp shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders after a source familiar with the case said it may be hit with only a fine for false financial reports, a move which could prevent a delisting. EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

The European arms consortium Eurofighter has been invited to brief officials from the United Arab Emirates on the Typhoon combat jet, manufacturers said, in a surprise overture likely to disappoint France as it tries to finalise a sale of the Rafale.

Boeing savoured an order worth at least $18 billion for 50 wide-body 777 jetliners from host airline Emirates as the Dubai Air Show entered a second day beating the drum for growth despite widespread economic gloom.

VeriFone Systems Inc said it will buy Stockhom-based Point from Nordic Capital Fund V for about 600 million euros ($824.1 million) with the aim of creating the world's largest infrastructure for rapid deployment of alternative payments. TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS Austria Telekom Austria Q3 Germany Bilfinger Berger Q3 Germany Hochtief Q3 Germany Q Cells Q3 Germany Solarworld Q3 Italy Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna Q3 Italy Banca Popolare di Sondrio Q3 Italy Unicredit Q3 Italy Unione di Banche Italiane Q3 Spain ACS Q3 United Kingdom Lonmin Preliminary TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT) 0600 - Riksbank, the Swedish central bank, and the European Central Bank conference on bank resolution. Speakers include ECB Executive Board Member Peter Praet and ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio. 0815 - Swiss producer/import prices for Oct. Forecasts are for a reading of minus 0.3 pct month-on-month vs. minus 0.1 pct. Year-on-year forecast is for minus 1.8 pct vs. minus 2.0 pct. 1000 - Euro zone industrial production for Sept. Forecasts are for a reading of minus 2.2 pct month-on-month vs. 1.2 pct. Output yy is seen rising 3.6 pct vs. a previous figure of 5.3 pct.

If you would like to receive Morning News Call - EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: http r.reuters.com/zaj49r

For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day

- type US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Reuters desktop user

- type RT/US/MNC in a news browser you are Thomson desktop user

For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day

- type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Reuters desktop user

- type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser you are Thomson desktop user

For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview to the next trading day

- type DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Reuters desktop user

- type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are Thomson desktop user

For an index of our newsletters click on