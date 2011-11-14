版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 14:37 BJT

Morning News Call - EMEA, Nov 14

 MARKET VIEW 	
 European shares are expected to rise, extending the previous
session's rally as investors bet new leaders in Italy and Greece
will speed up reforms to tackle the two countries' debt
problems.	
 	
 Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 0.5 percent
higher, and both Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 rising 1
percent.	
 	
 Asian stocks rise and the euro edges up on hopes that new
technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive
action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend
off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone. 	
	
 Commodities also rise, credit spreads tighten and safe haven
government bond yields climb, all suggesting improved risk
appetite, but the renewed confidence faces a big test later on
Monday, when Italy is scheduled to hold an auction of 5-year
bonds.	
 	
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT	
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,266.00 up 0.35%, up 4.40	
DJIA FUTURES  12,158.00 up 0.62% up 75.00	
NIKKEI 8,603.70 up 1.05%, up 89.23	
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP  489.46 up 2.00%,  up 9.60	
EURO/USD  1.3747 up 0.44%, up 0.0061	
USD/JPY 77.15 up 0.08%, up 0.07	
SPOT GOLD $1,791.45 up 0.23%, up $4.13	
US CRUDE $98.97 down 0.01%, down  $0.01	
10-YR US TSY YLD  2.1281%, up 0.0720	
10-YR BUND YLD  1.8825%, up 0.0330	
	
GLOBAL TOP STORIES	
 President Barack Obama told China on Sunday that the United
States was fed up with its trade and currency practices, as he
turned up the heat on America's biggest economic rival at an
Asia Pacific summit.	
	
 Japan's economy rebounded from an earthquake-triggered
recession in the third quarter by expanding 1.5 percent, a pace
that is likely to slow down though as a strong yen and weak
global growth darken the outlook.	
	
 Scandal-hit Olympus Corp shares were untraded with a glut of
buy orders after a source familiar with the case said it may be
hit with only a fine for false financial reports, a move which
could prevent a delisting.	
 	
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS	
 The European arms consortium Eurofighter has been invited to
brief officials from the United Arab Emirates on the Typhoon
combat jet, manufacturers said, in a surprise overture likely to
disappoint France as it tries to finalise a sale of the Rafale.	
	
 Boeing savoured an order worth at least $18 billion
for 50 wide-body 777 jetliners from host airline Emirates as the
Dubai Air Show entered a second day beating the drum for growth
despite widespread economic gloom.	
	
 VeriFone Systems Inc said it will buy Stockhom-based
Point from Nordic Capital Fund V for about 600 million euros
($824.1 million) with the aim of creating the world's largest
infrastructure for rapid deployment of alternative payments.	
 	
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS	
Austria Telekom Austria Q3	
Germany Bilfinger Berger Q3	
Germany Hochtief Q3	
Germany Q Cells Q3	
Germany Solarworld Q3	
Italy Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna Q3	
Italy Banca Popolare di Sondrio Q3	
Italy Unicredit Q3	
Italy Unione di Banche Italiane Q3	
Spain ACS Q3	
United Kingdom Lonmin Preliminary	
 	
TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)	
0600 - Riksbank, the Swedish central bank, and the European
Central Bank conference on bank resolution. Speakers include ECB
Executive Board Member Peter Praet and ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio.	
0815 - Swiss producer/import prices for Oct. Forecasts are for a
reading of minus 0.3 pct month-on-month vs. minus 0.1 pct.
Year-on-year forecast is for minus 1.8 pct vs. minus 2.0 pct.	
1000 - Euro zone industrial production for Sept. Forecasts are
for a reading of minus 2.2 pct month-on-month vs. 1.2 pct.
Output yy is seen rising 3.6 pct vs. a previous figure of 5.3
pct.	
	

