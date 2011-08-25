Morning News Call - EMEA, Aug 25

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are set to rise on Thursday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia, on U.S. data and on hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal measures on Friday to support the struggling economy.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 0.4 percent higher, Germany's DAX up 0.3 percent and France's CAC-40 0.2 percent higher.

French bank Credit Agricole posted a 10.6 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, weighed by well-flagged losses in Greece, beating analyst expectations nonetheless. Net profit fell to 339 million euros, France's No. 3 bank by market value said, compared with consensus analyst expectations of 193.3 million according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts. The bank also said it was sticking to its long-term targets.

Asian shares rose, cheered by gains on Wall Street, but Apple skidded on the shock resignation of Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs and gold continued to struggle after running into a wall of profit-taking. Shares of Apple tumbled as much as 7 percent in after-hours trade in a knee-jerk reaction to news that Jobs resigned as chief executive of the world's most valuable technology firm.

Japan's Nikkei share average advanced 1.4 percent, while stocks elsewhere in Asia as measured by MSCI put on 1.2 percent.

Still, the market focus is firmly on a speech by U.S. central bank chief Bernanke on Friday at the Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which some investors hope will contain fresh steps to bolster the economy.

The dollar was firm against major currencies and could eke out further gains after a short-covering rally the day before, as investors fret that the Fed may not signal new stimulus for the economy this week. The dollar held steady against the yen at 76.94 yen, hovering above a record low of 75.941 yen marked on trading platform EBS last week. The euro held steady against the dollar at $1.4400 while the Australian dollar was 0.1 percent lower at $1.0449, having dipped 0.5 percent the previous day.

Brent crude steadied around $110 a barrel, supported by reduced U.S. crude stocks and positive manufacturing data, but countered by economic growth uncertainties. U.S. crude stockpiles fell 2.21 million barrels to 351.77 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19, data from the Energy Information Administration showed, against a forecast for an 800,000 barrel build. At 0312 GMT, Brent crude was up 10 cents at $110.25, while U.S. crude was down 6 cents to $85.10.

Gold fell more than 1 percent after the CME Group raised trading margins on gold futures by about 27 percent, the biggest hike in more than two and a half years and the second increase in a month. Spot gold fell as low as $1,731.89 an ounce and U.S. gold futures dropped to a session low of $1,735.40.

U.S. Treasuries prices sank on Wednesday as Wall Street stocks rallied for a second straight day and investors took profits on recent gains ahead of a widely anticipated speech from Fed Chairman Bernanke. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.30 percent on Wednesday, up 14 basis points on the day and more than 25 basis points above the 60-year low. The 30-year Treasury bond declined 3 points to yield 3.65 percent, up from 3.49 percent late on Tuesday.

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

Steve Jobs resigned as CEO of Apple on Wednesday and passed the reins to his right-hand man Tim Cook, saying he could no longer fulfill the duties in a bombshell announcement that raised fears his health has deteriorated further.

Libya's new masters have offered a million-dollar bounty for the fugitive Muammar Gaddafi, after he urged his men to fight on in battles across parts of the capital, Tripoli.

Samsung Electronics shares rose sharply, amid a rally in South Korean large cap stocks and analysts said it received a boost from a Dutch patent ruling and the decision by Apple's Steve Jobs to step down.

A sweeping U.S. budget deal has brightened the country's fiscal outlook but its gains could evaporate if Congress extends tax breaks in coming years, nonpartisan congressional forecasters said on Wednesday.

PowerfulHurricane Irene battered the Bahamas on Wednesday on a track to the North Carolina coast that forecasters say could threaten the densely populated U.S. Northeast, including New York, starting on Sunday.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group posted a rise in first-half core profit thanks to higher growth in its key markets and said it was maintaining some optimism for 2011, despite economic uncertainties.

Diageo, the world's biggest spirits group, is set to report a 10 percent rise in annual earnings on Thursday, driven by emerging market growth and cost cutting in Europe which will help offset weak euro zone markets.

The world's two largest cellphone vendors, Nokia and Samsung Electronics, unveiled new cheaper smartphone models on Wednesday hoping to defend their stronghold from Apple.

A funding shortfall for European leveraged loans maturing in the next three years will likely prompt a spike in defaults as collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) reach the end of their reinvestment periods at the same time, Standard & Poor's said.

BHP Billiton delivered a record second-half profit on Wednesday, driven by soaring prices for iron ore, allowing it to award a dividend hike on top of its hefty expansion plans.

