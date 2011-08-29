Morning News Call - EMEA, Aug 29

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to rise on Monday, tracking a rally in U.S. shares after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked hopes of further economic stimulus at the Fed's next meeting.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC-40 opening up 1.1 percent, and Germany's DAX 1.4 percent higher.

Greece's second and third largest lenders EFG Eurobank and Alpha Bank will announce later today a merger deal including share swaps and a capital boost from Qatar to better confront their country's severe crisis, bank officials said.

Asian stocks rose on Monday, after the recent sell-off while the dollar struggled after Bernanke left the door open for further action to stimulate the economy and fight high unemployment.

Gains in equities were also supported by firmer U.S. stock futures after Hurricane Irene, downgraded to tropical storm status, spared the nation's financial centre the worst.

Bernanke, speaking at an annual Fed conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, gave no details of further action to boost the U.S. recovery but said the central bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering some hope to investors.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index rose 2.2 percent led by cyclicals sectors such as materials and energy. South Korea's KOSPI, the Asian market considered to be the most geared to a global economic recovery, led gains and was up 2.8 percent. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.9 percent on subdued volumes ahead of a leadership election in the ruling party that will decide the country's next prime minister.

Investors will be focusing on the slew of economic data from the U.S. this week including the influential non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. A Reuters poll showed economists' forecast U.S. non-farm payrolls rising 80,000 in August while unemployment is seen staying at 9.1 percent.

The dollar came under light pressure against a basket of major currencies in Asia, with traders speculating the Fed may offer more stimulus next month in the face of an uncertain growth outlook. The dollar index last stood at 73.789, not far from 4-month lows around 73.421 and off Friday's peak of 74.464. The euro briefly popped above $1.4500, building on Friday's 0.8 percent rally, before losing a bit of steam to stand at $1.4485. The euro was also up 0.3 percent at 1.1739 francs, nearing resistance at 1.1810, a 76.4 percent retracement of its drop from an early July peak of 1.2346 francs down to a record low of 1.0075 hit on EBS in early August.

Brent crude fell below $111 as oil refiners and terminals along the U.S. east coast weathered the worst of a tropical storm, easing fears of fuel supply disruptions in the world's top oil consumer. Brent crude was down 71 cents at $110.65 a barrel as of 0227 GMT, posting its first fall in a week, and steepest since Aug. 18. U.S. crude slipped 8 cents to $85.29, swinging between a high of $85.72 and $85.11.

Spot gold fell more than 1 percent, reversing a 3.2-percent rally in the previous session, as investors faced with uncertainties on the Fed's stimulus plans decided to take some money off the table. Spot gold fell as much as 1.2 percent to $1,806.29 an ounce, before recovering slightly to $1,815.59 by 0249 GMT.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures opened lower on Monday in Asian trading hours, as traders assessed the economic impact of the powerful storm that hammered the U.S. East Coast this weekend. The September 10-year T-note contract opened down 2/32 at 130-7/32. In the meantime, there are no changes to the trading hours for the U.S. bond market, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said on Sunday, after Hurricane Irene plowed up the Eastern seaboard but steadily lost strength, leaving less damage than some had feared.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,187.10 up 0.96% up 1.30

DJIA FUTURES 11,369.00 up 0.72% up 81.00

NIKKEI 8,850.26 up 0.60% up 52.48

MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 498.99 up 2.12% up 0.34

EURO/USD 1.4505 down 0.07% down 0.0010

USD/JPY 76.74 down 0.03% down 0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,819.81 down 0.48% down $8.69

US CRUDE $85.59 up 0.25% up $0.21

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2075% up 0.0190

10-YR BUND YLD 2.1480% down 0.0010

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

New Yorkers faced a hellish commute on Monday and millions of Americans throughout the northeastern United States were left in the dark and flooded after Hurricane Irene battered the region before moving into Canada.

Japan's Trade Minister Banri Kaieda and Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda will square off in a second-round ruling party leadership vote to pick a new prime minister on Monday after none of five candidates won a majority in an initial round.

Flat-screen maker LG Display will slash next year's capital spending by a quarter as booming sales of mobile devices from iPads to Android smartphones saps demand for TV panels, its main source of earnings.

Sino-Forest, a Chinese forestry company accused of fraud, said on Sunday Allen Chan had resigned as chairman and CEO and that it placed three senior employees on administrative leave, due to information uncovered in an ongoing internal review.

Libyan rebel forces were converging on Muammar Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte on Monday, hoping to deliver the coup de grace of their revolution but uncertain if the fallen strongman was holed up there.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

Switzerland's banking industry may have to slash 10,000 jobs by the end of next year, particularly at Swiss subsidiaries of big foreign banks, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported.

Nationalised Dutch bank ABN AMRO is shedding 2,350 jobs -- some 9 percent of its workforce -- as the state readies it for a return to private hands.

Russia's Rusal, the world's top aluminium producer, on Monday reported a sharper than expected 70 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter on non-cash items and as cost inflation offset higher prices and output.

Deutsche Boerse has won a key outsourcing deal with Australian exchange ASX, giving the German group a boost in the battle between the world's top exchanges to supply emerging stock markets.

An experimental anti-clotting drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer saved more lives than standard treatment warfarin in a major study, giving it an edge over rivals in an emerging multibillion-dollar market.

TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)

Germany preliminary consumer price index (CPI) mm for Aug, seen at minus 0.1 pct vs. 0.4 pct. Preliminary CPI yy for Aug, seen at 2.3 pct vs. 2.4 pct. Harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) mm for Aug, seen flat vs. 0.5 pct. HICP yy for Aug, seen at 2.5 pct vs. 2.6 pct.

0700 - Spain retail sales yy for July, seen at minus 5.5 pct vs. minus 7.0 pct.

0730 - Sweden retail sales mm for July, seen at minus 0.3 pct vs. 3.1 pct. Retail sales yy for July, seen at 1.3 pct vs. 3.4 pct.

1300 - European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet gives introductory statement at the debate in Brussels on "Restoring market confidence: legislative and institutional responses" organised by the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament. Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, the Polish Minister of Finance Jacek Rostowski and the European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Olli Rehn participate on the debate at 1500 GMT.

1230 - United States