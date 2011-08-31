Morning News Call - EMEA, Aug 31

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email
MARKET VIEW
European shares are expected to open mixed on Wednesday,
with investors staying cautious ahead of key economic releases
this week to see if the economic picture might prompt the U.S.
Federal Reserve to announce stimulus measures at its next
meeting.
Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening flat to 5
points lower, Germany's DAX up 14 points, and France's CAC-40 up
12-14 points.
Europe's largest retailer Carrefour finally ditched a goal
to grow full-year profits amid an increasingly gloomy economic
climate and now expects full-year operating profit to decline by
around 15 percent this year. It also unveiled on Wednesday a
stimulus plan for its French business, whose poor performance
was largely responsible for a well-flagged 22 percent slump in
first-half profits.
Asian stocks edged higher and were poised to end a volatile
month on a mildly stronger note, while the dollar struggled on
heightened expectations that the U.S. Fed would do more to
stimulate the economy.
Minutes of the Fed's early August meeting released on
Tuesday showed policymakers discussed a range of unusual tools
they could use to help the economy, with some actually
pressuring for bold new steps to shore up a flagging recovery.
This added to expectations the Fed may spring into action at the
next meeting in September.
The MSCI index of Asian stocks outside Japan is down 9.8
percent so far this month and set for its worst monthly drop
since May last year. The index is up 8.5 percent since the Aug 9
low. MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was up 0.3 percent with
benchmark indices in Hong Kong and South Korea up 0.4 percent.
Japan's Nikkei was trading flat at 8,952.6 on profit-taking
after four straight gaining sessions.
Investors will be looking at U.S. non-manufacturing data
from the Institute for Supply Management and U.S. jobs data
later this week. A Reuters poll showed economist forecast U.S.
non-farm payrolls rising 80,000 in August with unemployment
staying at 9.1 percent.
Renewed concerns about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
weighed on the euro, while the dollar also struggled after
minutes of the Fed's August 9 meeting bolstered expectations for
more stimulus. The euro remained under pressure after lukewarm
demand at an Italian bond auction threatened to push the euro
zone's third biggest economy back to the centre of the region's
debt crisis. Adding to the gloom, data showed euro zone economic
sentiment fell more than expected in August and a dispute over
Finland's demand for collateral in exchange for bailout loans to
Greece continued to fester. The euro dipped 0.1 percent to
$1.4432, staying weak after dipping 0.5 percent on Tuesday. The
dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 76.59 yen.
Brent crude hovered near $114 a barrel after posting six
days of gains on expectations the U.S. will act again to try to
stimulate its economy and boost fuel demand. Brent crude was
down 5 cents at $113.97 by 0218 GMT, after settling at a
four-week high of $114.02. U.S. crude fell 39 cents to $88.51 a
barrel, snapping four days of gains.
Spot gold edged lower as investors waited for more clues to
economic conditions and watched to see if the U.S. Fed would
deploy more stimulus measures, but the metal is poised for its
biggest monthly gain since Nov. 2009. Spot gold inched down 0.2
percent to $1,833.29 an ounce by 0254 GMT, headed for a monthly
rise of 13 percent, its strongest gain since November 2009. It
has risen nearly 30 percent so far this year, close to the gain
for all of 2010.
U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Tuesday as a slump in
consumer confidence fueled bets for more stimulus from the Fed,
pushing bond yields closer to record lows set earlier this
month. Purchases for month-end changes of portfolio benchmarks
also lifted bond prices, as did comments by a top Fed official
about the need for further policy measures to cut unemployment.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday traded 19/32 higher
in price to yield 2.19 percent, down 7 basis points from late
Monday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,206.50 up 0.14% up 1.70
DJIA FUTURES 11,510.00 up 0.23% up 27.00
NIKKEI 8,934.27 down 0.22% down 19.63
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 508.74 up 0.80% up 4.04
EURO/USD 1.4428 up 0.07% up 0.0010
USD/JPY 76.54 up 0.24% up 0.19
SPOT GOLD $1,834.66 down 0.14% down $2.54
US CRUDE $88.59 down 0.35% down $0.31
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1671% down 0.0070
10-YR BUND YLD 2.1475% up 0.0020
GLOBAL TOP STORIES
The U.S. central bank in early August discussed a range of
unusual tools it could use to help the economy, with some
officials pressing for bold new steps to shore up a flagging
recovery.
President Barack Obama said on Tuesday there were a range of
policy options available that could create up to a million new
U.S. jobs, in remarks ahead of a major economic speech that he
will deliver next week.
Japanese factory output rose less than forecast in July and
companies expect production to dip next month in a sign the
surging yen and slowing global growth are weighing on the
recovery in the export-reliant economy.
Top Bank of America lawyers knew as early as January that
American International Group was prepared to sue the bank for
more than $10 billion, seven months before the lawsuit was
filed, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Loyal followers of Muammar Gaddafi are refusing to surrender
to those who have forced him into hiding, raising the prospect
of new fighting in Libya when an ultimatum expires after this
week's Eid holiday.
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS
U.S. oil company Exxon and state-owned Russian peer Rosneft
are to develop oil and gas reserves in the Russian Arctic
jointly, opening up one of the last unconquered drilling
frontiers to the global industry No.1.
The asset management arm of Edmond De Rothschild Group,
owned by the Rothschild Family, said it had bought more than 5
percent of China CYTS Tours Holdings, worth $54 million at
current value, and plans to increase its stake over the next 12
months.
Denmark's biggest banking group, Danske Bank, said on
Tuesday a rumour of a large trading loss at its Danske Markets
unit was unfounded and the unit has been profitable in the third
quarter.
Bloomberg lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Swatch Group
that accused the news service of secretly recording an earnings
conference call with securities analysts and giving a transcript
to clients.
English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United's
$1 billion initial public offering in Singapore will use a
two-tier share structure, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday.
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
