Morning News Call - EMEA, Nov 24

MARKET VIEW	
European shares are expected to rise on Thursday, as investors
start to look for bargains following a near two-week retreat,
but gains could be limited by brewing concerns about the euro
zone debt crisis.	
	
Spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 0.3 pct higher
and both Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 rising 0.5 pct.	
	
Japanese stocks hit a two-and-a-half-year low and the euro
struggled after a disappointing German bond sale raised alarm
that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis is starting
to affect even the continent's economic powerhouse. Stocks
elsewhere in Asia failed to sustain a rebound from sharp falls
in the previous session.	
	
Oil and copper made modest rebounds from a sell-off on
Wednesday, when weak data from Europe, the United States and
China stoked fears the global economy may be heading for a
recession that would dull demand for industrial commodities.	
 	
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT	
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,162.70 up 0.20%, up 2.30	
DJIA FUTURES 11,264.00 up 0.35%, up 39.00	
NIKKEI 8,165.18 down 1.80%, down 149.56	
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 445.27 down 0.04%, down 0.16	
EURO/USD 1.3,363 down 0.13%, down 0.0018	
USD/JPY 77.17 up 0.20% up 0.16	
SPOT GOLD $1,692.04 down 0.04%, down $0.75	
US CRUDE $96.38 up 0.22%, up $0.21	
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8869%, flat	
10-YR BUND YLD   2.0935%, up 0.0720	
 	
GLOBAL TOP STORIES	
A "disastrous" German bond sale on Wednesday sparked fears that
Europe's debt crisis was starting to threaten even Berlin, with
the leaders of the euro zone's two biggest economies still at
odds over a longer-term structural solution.	
	
The euro zone is unlikely to survive its sovereign debt crisis
in current form, according to a majority of leading economists
and former policymakers polled by Reuters.	
	
The holiday shopping season starts in earnest on Thursday, with
retailers anxious to see if U.S. consumers are willing to spend
despite an endless stream of scary headlines about the fragile
economy. 	
	
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS	
Suzuki Motors has filed for international arbitration in a
bitter dispute with Volkswagen AG after the German automaker
refused to sell back its 20 pct stake in the Japanese company.	
	
Novartis's costly eye drug Lucentis has been rejected for
another new use by Britain's health cost-effectiveness watchdog
NICE, following a similar setback in July.	
	
Oil giant BP has succeeded in preventing the public airing of
comments from a senior in-house lawyer about lawsuits stemming
from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, as part of a legal claim of
discrimination.	
 	
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS	
Austria Raiffeisen Bank Q3	
UK Antofagasta Q3 	
UK Dixons Retail interim	
UK Pennon Group interim	
UK Thomas Cook conference call 	
 	
TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)	
0700 - Germany final GDP for Q3. No forecast available 	
0900 - Germany Ifo survey for November. Ifo business climate
forecast to fall to 105.1 from 106.4 while current conditions is
forecast to drop to 115.3 from 116.7.	
0900 - Italy consumer confidence for November. Confidence index
forecast to fall to 92.4 from 92.9.   	
0935 - Bank of England Executive Director Andrew Bailey to give
speech at the Future of Retail Banking Conference in London.   	
0815 - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to give
speech at a Conference on European Economic Governance in
Brussels.   	
1700 - Sweden Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves to participate in
a meeting at the SNS local office. He will provide an account of
the economic situation and the situation in Europe.   	
2030 - European Central Bank Executive Board member Jose Manuel
Gonzalez-Paramo to give Lecture at the University of Oxford.   	
N/A  - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti to meet German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy to
discuss the euro zone crisis.	
 	
