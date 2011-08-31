CORRECTED-(Aug 30)-UPDATE 1-New Source Energy files for IPO of up to $100 mln

(In Aug 30 item, corrects company name in paragraphs 1,4)
* BMO Capital Markets and KeyBanc Capital Markets to
underwrite IPO
* Expects to list shares on NYSE under the symbol 'NSE'
Aug 30 New Source Energy Corp, which develops
onshore oil and natural gas projects, filed with U.S. regulators
on Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public
offering.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company said BMO Capital Markets and KeyBanc
Capital Markets would underwrite the offering.
The Oklahoma-based company expects to list its shares on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NSE."
New Source expects to use a part of the proceeds to repay
debt and fund acquisitions.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)