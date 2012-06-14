Jefferies set to lead Man Utd US IPO; MS no longer involved

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, June 14 (IFR) - US investment bank Jefferies Group Inc is set to be appointed as the so-called lead-left on the $1 billion US initial public offering of Manchester United, while Morgan Stanley has been dropped from the transaction entirely, according to several sources with knowledge of the deal.
The deal had originally been slated for a Singapore listing, but the intended listing venue has now been switched to New York.
Credit Suisse and JP Morgan, which were on the original syndicate for the Singapore transaction, have retained their place on the offer.
The banks involved and representatives of Manchester United declined to comment.
Manchester United, the world's best-supported soccer club, had planned to list in Singapore in the second half of last year but put the plan on hold because of market turmoil.
United has been English league champion a record 19 times and features players such as England's Wayne Rooney.
The club's American proprietors, the Glazer family, are well known in the United States as owners of American football team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as First Allied Corp, which owns and leases shopping centers. For more, see [ID: nL5E8HDI22]
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.