Monsanto sets record low 3.60 pct coupon for 30-year bond

July 9 (IFR) - Monsanto Company on Monday set a fresh record
low coupon for a 30-year bond as investors braved shaky risk
markets to scoop up the notes.
The global agribusiness company sold $500 million of debt in
a two-part deal of 10-year and 30-year notes. The 30-year
tranche priced at a record low coupon of 3.60 percent, beating
out McDonald's 3.70 percent notes due February 16, 2042,
according to Thomson Reuters/IFR low coupon table.
McDonald's had held the record since early February,
when a barrage of low coupon deals hit the market.
Monsanto, rated A1/A+/A+, sold $250 million of
30-years, as well as $250 million of 10-years that came in as
the second lowest coupon in that maturity.
The 10-year tranche priced at a coupon of 2.20 percent.
Higher-rated 3M (Aa2/AA-) recently reset the record in
this category with a tough to beat 2.00 percent coupon due June
26, 2022 that priced on June 21.
But Monsanto's 2.20s beat out Procter & Gamble's
2.30s of February 6, 2022 which were also priced during the
early February low-coupon record deal onslaught.
Initial thoughts were in the 95 basis point (bp) area on the
10-year and 120bp area on the 30-year. Official guidance,
however, came out well inside initial price talk, at Treasuries
plus 75bp area on the 10-year and Treasuries plus 105bp area on
the 30-year.
Ultimately, the $500m deal priced at the tight end of
guidance with the 10-year pricing at Treasuries plus 70bp and
the 30-year at Treasuries plus 100 basis points.
Monsanto reported higher-than-expected earnings for the
latest quarter as revenue grew 17 percent on gains in sales of
seeds and genetic traits and surprising strength in herbicides.