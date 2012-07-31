Nissan grabs record for lowest auto ABS yields

NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - Investor thirst for yield is
creating strong momentum in the auto asset-backed securitisation
(ABS) market, allowing top automakers to register records for
the lowest ever yields.
Just two weeks after Honda set the record for the lowest
yields since June 2007, Japanese auto-maker Nissan Motor Co
on Tuesday beat that milestone with its latest US$1.4bn
auto-receivables securitisation deal and set a record for
lowest-ever yields.
"The US ABS market has tremendous momentum at the moment
which we expect will continue into the fall," said Gerald Keefe,
head of securitised products at Citigroup which was structuring
lead on the Nissan Auto ABS deal.
"Market pricing dynamics are being driven by sheer demand
for quality paper which is easily exceeding supply. Investors
seeking a pickup relative to Treasuries are increasingly drawn
to ABS, with its strong underlying asset performance and
conservative capital structures."
The rising investor interest in auto ABS this year was a
clear signal that the market was well and truly ready for a busy
next few months, he said.
"There are multiple issuers looking to do trades in August
and after that September is expected to be a heavy issuance
month as well, so we are looking at a very busy end to the
summer," he said.
Bankers said the market was expecting a variety of issuers
with esoteric underlyings to tap the market in coming weeks.
Nissan Auto's trade came via Nissan Auto Receivables Owner
Trust (NAROT 2012-B) and featured four senior tranches.
The Triple A tranches calculated together had an average
life of 1.49 years and the duration weighted average spread
across them was 0.0302%.
The duration weighted average yield was 0.481%. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were joint books on the
trade.
The Honda trade done via Honda Auto Receivables Owner Trust
on July 17 featured an average life of 1.4 years across its
three Triple A rated tranches and a duration weighted spread of
0.0685% and a duration weighted average yield of 0.559%.
Over 50 investors participated in the Nissan trade,
reflecting broad and deep investor interest.
The tight pricing on Nissan's trade was the third time a new
record for the lowest yields was set in the last three weeks,
showing how demand for the product was increasing rapidly as the
search for yield continues.
Some of the momentum for the US auto ABS market is being
driven by demand spilling over from the US bond market, where
investment grade issuers are setting new low-coupon records on
an almost daily basis.