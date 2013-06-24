Treasury spike has LatAm borrowers waiting in crowded pipeline

June 24 (IFR) - A bigger-than-expected spike in US Treasury
yields has laid waste to the prospects of any new issuance out
of Latin America this week, as markets fret over the potential
damage outflows could inflict on the region and emerging markets
in general.
"We will see absolutely nothing if markets continue like
this," said a syndicate manager. "At some point it will stop and
turn around. There are names that are ready to come now, but no
one wants to buy anything that will be worth less tomorrow."
The LatAm pipeline is becoming increasingly crowded as deals
back up after a slow June, with one banker pointing to about
USD9bn worth of LatAm issuance ready to go if markets turn
around.
The realization that rates are now on an upward path may
force issuers to come sooner rather than later, potentially
making for a busy summer due to the growing backlog of deals.
Aside from Pemex, Odebrecht Offshore Drilling, Banco do
Brasil and BNDES, which have all finished roadshows, several
requests for proposals out of Colombia and Peru, including one
from Ecopetrol, are heard making the rounds.
"Once issuers realize the paradigm in rates has shifted,
they will start to pull the trigger fast as rates are going to
go up," said the banker earlier this month.
For now, however, LatAm debt prices remain hostage to the
normalization of US rates amid expectations that the Fed will
start easing QE asset buying later this year.
LatAm high-grade cash names have gapped up to 25bp wider in
the secondaries today, though traders are reporting little if
any real trading except in large liquid benchmarks.
Petrobras 2023s and 2043s are about 20bp wider at
355bp-345bp and 362bp-352bp, for example. On Thursday those
bonds were trading at 330bp and 335bp, respectively.
"I don't think any bank anticipated seeing the US Treasury
yield at 2.66% (so soon) even on Friday," said a trader. "This
has caught many people by surprise."
High-grade sovereign names have also been marked lower with
Brazil 2023s falling a good two points to trade at 83.50-83.75.
Mexico 2022s have followed a similar trajectory downward,
plummeting to 95.25-95.50 versus a 97.00 mid market close on
Friday. Five-year CDS, however, is off earlier intra-day lows to
trade at 215bp, or flat on the day, after reaching as wide as
228bp this morning.
Bonds are looking cheap, but few investors are willing to
step in at this stage until volatility, not to mention fears of
redemptions, subside.
"There are a lot of buying opportunities and a lot of this
stuff is cheap, but today it is capitulation," said an EM
corporate investor. "The carry trade is over and there will be
more outflows."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Brazil's external
debt from overweight to market weight, while also shifting
Peruvian debt to underweight from market weight.
The bank said Brazil is particularly vulnerable to the slump
in commodity prices and spike in US rates, as the country's poor
economic conditions combined with the strong liquidity in its
sovereign bonds make it a good candidate for short positions in
the current sell-off of EM debt.
With inflation at the top end of the Central Bank's target
band and the government facing unrest over social spending, the
country has less room to maneuver on both the fiscal and
monetary front.
Meanwhile, Peru's economy is suffering from a marked
deceleration, with BAML forecasting 4.4% growth this year versus
6.3% in 2012 as weaker commodity prices and slowing investment
in mining takes its toll.
A growing current account deficit has also made the
country vulnerable to higher rates and EM outflows.
"If a major macroeconomic adjustment of the current account
materializes, it may affect growth prospects further," the bank
said. "In this context, government popularity is falling, which
poses an additional political risk."