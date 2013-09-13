DB defends credit shake-up in face of staunch criticism

* Splits credit, rates sales but keeps trading integrated
* Tougher regulations blamed for slower revenues
* New model defended despite departures of credit traders
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's merger of its fixed
income trading businesses has suffered widespread criticism
following a series of high level departures and falling trading
revenues.
The German bank has traditionally been one of the
foremost players in credit trading, which it decided to hand
over to executives from rates trading when the bank merged the
two businesses in the second half of 2012.
To some this symbolised the downsizing of importance of
credit in the eyes of senior management, and many outside the
bank now question the logic of what they see as a failing
strategy.
"They tried to merge credit and rates and it didn't work
out. I think it's been a disaster. Most credit people have
either gone or are looking to leave, it's really bad," said one
credit market veteran with knowledge of Deutsche Bank's trading
operations.
"It was not a merger of equals. The risk takers in rates
thought they could understand credit very well. These are smart
guys, but you don't learn a new business in six months. Since
then it's been going south."
In what critics say is an admission of its error, DB has now
separated sales for rates and credit, although trading remains
combined. But senior officials within the bank defend the
overall strategy and signal they will be staying the course.
"We have taken a bold new approach over the past year to
merge the businesses within fixed income. We think that keeping
asset classes separated is not the right choice and other
investment banks will eventually follow this model," said
Michele Foresti, head of European credit and rates at DB.
Despite sustaining heavy losses in the 2008 crisis, DB's
credit trading business has long been considered among the best
on the Street. When Anshu Jain was promoted to co-chief
executive of the bank last year, it was the head of DB's credit
business - Colin Fan - who was tapped to run global markets in
the investment bank. The merger between credit and rates was
announced shortly afterwards.
Some banks added trading of the more distressed government
bonds to the credit business during the sovereign debt crisis,
but refrained from a complete merger with rates, not least
because of the different client bases of the two products.
DEPARTURES
DB's decision sparked a series of high level departures in
the credit trading business. Antoine Cornut, who headed up US
and European credit trading, left in July 2012 to set up his own
hedge fund, followed by an exodus of other senior traders.
This included Bjoern Wiegelmann and Alexis Serero, head of
index trading, to Citigroup, James Nowak to Goldman Sachs and
Romain Rachidi to Morgan Stanley. Most recently, DB's European
head of investment grade credit trading, Vassilis Paschopoulos,
left after the firm merged this business with ABS trading.
Meanwhile, DB's sales and trading revenues for debt and
other products for the first half of 2013 fell 13% versus the
previous year to 4.6bn euros.
This compares with rising revenues at US banks. JP Morgan,
for instance, saw its fixed income markets revenues increased by
US$400m to US$8.8bn over the same period.
"My understanding is the move to merge credit and rates
isn't working for Deutsche, particularly on flow," said a senior
credit trader at another European bank, who has not worked for
DB in the past. "But they continue to push hard."
There are a variety of reasons for those in DB's credit
trading team to be disgruntled with the move. Once at the centre
of one of the cash cows in investment banking, regulation has
cut down the importance of credit traders in sellside banks.
The ban on proprietary trading and the pressure for banks to
cut balance sheet has hit this capital-intensive business
particularly hard. DB's move to re-mould credit trading lays
testament to the changing landscape, and it could well end up
being proved right.
"The credit industry has fundamentally changed since before
the crisis with balance sheet becoming more constrained and a
new regulatory world in place. In this new environment,
different asset classes have become more correlated, information
and technology will play a key role in serving our clients and
models have to evolve," said Foresti.
"Our combined revenues in credit are strong - we maintain
profitability. You need to maintain your cost base whenever you
invest substantially in technology and infrastructure."