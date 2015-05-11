MOVES-Newton Investment names Elizabeth Para business development manager

May 11 Newton Investment Management, a
subsidiary of Bank of New York Mellon, appointed
Elizabeth Para as UK institutional business development manager.
Para will report to Julian Lyne, head of UK institutional
business development and global consultants and will be
responsible for building new client relationships.
She earlier held roles in fixed income and currency business
development at State Street Global Advisors, BNP Paribas
Investment Partners and Alliance Bernstein.
