MOVES-Newton Investment names Elizabeth Para business development manager

May 11 Newton Investment Management, a subsidiary of Bank of New York Mellon, appointed Elizabeth Para as UK institutional business development manager.

Para will report to Julian Lyne, head of UK institutional business development and global consultants and will be responsible for building new client relationships.

She earlier held roles in fixed income and currency business development at State Street Global Advisors, BNP Paribas Investment Partners and Alliance Bernstein.

