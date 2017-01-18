版本:
2017年 1月 18日

Cable One to buy privately held NewWave for $735 mln

Jan 18 U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday that it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash.

NewWave, which caters to non-urban markets similar to Cable One, is owned by funds affiliated with GTCR LLC, a Chicago-based private equity firm. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
