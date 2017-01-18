UPDATE 1-Cable One to buy privately held NewWave for $735 mln

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details on trasaction)
Jan 18 U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.
NewWave is owned by funds affiliated with GTCR LLC, a Chicago-based private equity firm.
Cable One, which has 650,000 customers across 19 U.S. states, said it expects to finance the deal with $650 million in secured loans as well as cash on hand.
NewWave's services reaches nearly 428,000 homes though non-urban areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas.
Cable One said the combined company will serve more than 1.2 million primary service units.
The deal, expected to be completed during the second quarter, will generate annual cost synergies of about $24 million and a tax benefit value of about $152 million, Cable One estimated.
J.P. Morgan is Cable One's financial adviser and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is its legal adviser. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag