NY foreclosure law firm going out of business

* Making layoffs after being shunned by Fannie, Freddie

* Baum paid $2 mln fine last month to federal prosecutors

By Noeleen Walder and Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK, Nov 21 New York foreclosure law firm Steven J. Baum PC is going out of business after being shunned by the nation's two biggest mortgage financiers.

In a news release issued on Monday, Baum announced he notified the New York State Department of Labor and other entities there would be "mass layoffs" at the firm, which employs about 67 full and part-time employees at its main offices, in western New York, and about 22 full and part-time employees in Long Island.

"Disrupting the livelihoods of so many dedicated and hard-working people is extremely painful, but the loss of so much business left us no choice but to file these notices," the release said.

Earl Wells III, a spokesman for the firm, confirmed in an email that Baum PC would be closing.

The announcement comes less than a week after mortgage giant Fannie Mae FNMA.OB barred its loan servicers from referring business to Baum's firm in Amherst, a suburb of Buffalo. On Nov. 10, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB also told servicers they could no longer give Baum new cases.

The firm, which critics have called a "foreclosure mill," referring to the large number of foreclosures it processes, has come under intense media and government scrutiny in the wake of the subprime-mortgage crisis.

Last month, Baum PC agreed to pay a $2 million fine to federal prosecutors and to overhaul how it handled foreclosure cases.

Shortly after the settlement, photographs from the firm's 2010 Halloween party came to light in the New York Times showing employees dressed as homeless men and women. Baum later issued a statement apologizing for the "inappropriate costumes."

Danny Kanner, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, which has been investigating the firm, said: "While we cannot comment on ongoing investigations, Attorney General Schneiderman will continue to bring accountability to the firms responsible for the mortgage crisis, and put an end to the abusive foreclosure practices that have devastated families across the state." (Editing by Andre Grenon)