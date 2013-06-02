Two big Manhattan property deals signal recovery, China interest

| NEW YORK, June 2
NEW YORK, June 2 A group of investors, including
Chinese real estate tycoon Zhang Xin, paid about $1 billion for
a 40 percent stake in a landmark New York office building, a
person familiar with the deal said on Sunday, in the latest sign
of how foreign investors are fueling a U.S. commercial real
estate market recovery.
The deal, which closed on Friday, comes in the same week
that food company Shuanghui International Holdings Inc
agreed to buy pork producer Smithfield Foods for $4.7
billion. That purchase, if approved, would be the largest ever
acquisition of a U.S. company by one from China.
Later this week, a summit between U.S. President Barack
Obama and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on trade and other
issues could provide a further boost to Chinese investments.
The Sungate Trust, which is controlled by the family of Soho
China Ltd Chief Executive Zhang, joined with M Safra
and Co Inc, the investment firm of Brazil's Safra family, to buy
the stake in the General Motors Building, which values the tower
at $3.4 billion, the source said on Sunday.
The deal makes the 2 million square-foot building - a
50-story tower overlooking New York's Central Park and featuring
Apple Inc's flagship Fifth Avenue store - the most
expensive U.S. office building.
The news comes amid talks to sell 650 Madison Avenue,
another office building close to the General Motors tower, to a
group of investors for $1.29 billion, in yet another pricey
transaction. New York-based Crown Acquisitions and real estate
investment firm Highgate beat others, including foreign
investors, to buy the 27-story office and retail tower from
private equity firm Carlyle Group.
In addition to office space, the GM Building and 650 Madison
contain extensive space for stores. Rents for retail stores
often can be more than triple those for office space, giving
both the buildings premium valuation. Still, these deals
underscore how the commercial property market is benefiting from
foreign investors flocking to U.S. real estate, attracted by
stability, higher yields and protection against inflation.
Prices of top Manhattan office buildings have regained much
of what they lost in the financial crisis. In April they were
roughly 20 percent below 2007 highs but were trending up,
according to the most recent figures from the Green Street
Manhattan Office Price Index. Prices of office buildings in the
New York Metro area were up 25 percent year over year in April,
with Manhattan up 51 percent, according to Real Capital
Analytics.
"It's pretty clear to us that New York is one of the safest
havens for investment around the world around today," Haim
Chera, principal of Crown, told Reuters. "The theory goes that
rental growth in hard assets of this quality will be a safe
place to protect."
Chinese investment in U.S. real estate, already on the rise
over the past four years, could increase further. Beijing's
State Administration of Foreign Exchange, which manages more
than $3.31 trillion, was reported to be exploring investing in
U.S. commercial real estate.
All the interest is good news for the U.S. commercial real
estate market. In just the past three days, New York office
properties have attracted about $2.8 billion of investment
commitments.
Besides the GM building and 650 Madison Avenue, the source
said broker CBRE sold Australian bank Macquarie's New
York headquarters building at 125 West 55th Street in Midtown
Manhattan on Friday for more than $450 million.
GM BUILDING
The sellers of the 40 percent stake in the GM building, also
called 767 Fifth Avenue, were Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
U.S. Real Estate Opportunities Fund and Meraas Capital on the
behalf of Middle Eastern investors. The other 60 percent is
owned by landlord Boston Properties Inc, which together
with its partners, paid about $2.8 billion to acquire the GM
building from Macklowe Properties in 2008.
The names of the Middle Eastern investors could not be
learned. But the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Kuwait
invested in the original deal through the Goldman entity, as did
a private equity firm affiliated with the ruling family of
Dubai.
Zhang planned to invest in the GM building with her own
personal wealth, not Soho China's funds, a source has previously
said.
Zhang's family acquired a 49 percent stake in Park Avenue
Plaza in 2011 for nearly $600 million. She also tried to provide
$800 million in financing for Vornado Realty Trust to
build an office tower above the Port Authority bus terminal in
Midtown Manhattan, but that was project was ultimately scrapped.
Darcy Stacom, one of the CBRE brokers on the GM deal, which
was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, could not be
reached for comment. Zhang and M. Safra and Co also could not be
reached for comment. The deal for the GM stake closed on Friday.
Eastdil Secured handled the sale of 650 Madison Avenue for
private equity firm Carlyle Group.
Other bidders included Vornado and a consortium of General
Growth Properties Inc and Brookfield Office Properties
Inc, Reuters previously reported. The news of the final
sale was earlier reported by Bloomberg.