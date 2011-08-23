Ex-Credit Suisse broker gets 5 yrs prison on fraud

NEW YORK Aug 23 A former Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX broker was sentenced to five years in prison for misleading clients about securities he bought for them, after having part of his original conviction overturned earlier this year.

Eric Butler was originally convicted by a Brooklyn, New York, jury in 2009 on securities fraud and conspiracy charges for misleading investors about the safety of auction-rate securities he sold, causing an estimated $1.2 billion in investor losses. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay a $5 million fine.

In June, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the fraud conviction, finding that prosecutors had erred in bringing that charge in Brooklyn instead of in Manhattan, home to Butler's former Wall Street office.

The link to Brooklyn was a plane trip Butler and his co-conspirator, Julian Tzolov, took from John F. Kennedy International Airport, which is located in the district.

On Tuesday, Butler, 39, agreed to plead guilty to securities fraud, as well as to seven wire fraud counts charged in a Manhattan federal indictment earlier this year. Those charges were transferred to Brooklyn for sentencing purposes, at the request of Butler's lawyers.

U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein said he was sticking with his original five-year sentence, as well as a $5 million fine.

"This puts the matter behind Mr. Butler, and he's eager to move forward," said Steven Molo, a lawyer for Butler.

Butler and Tzolov were accused in 2008 of trying to secure higher commissions by duping institutional clients into thinking their money was buying safe securities backed by federally guaranteed student loans, when in fact they were buying auction-rate securities backed by riskier mortgage and corporate debt.

They said their scheme fell apart when the auctions began to fail, causing losses at client companies including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), Roche Holding AG ROG.VX and STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA). In February 2008, the $330 billion auction-rate market collapsed.

Tzolov pleaded guilty in July 2009 to fraud and conspiracy charges, and to bail-jumping for having fled to Spain after his initial arrest. In June, he received a four-year prison sentence, including two years he had already spent behind bars.

The case is U.S. v. Butler, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, no. 08-370.

For the U.S.: Assistant U.S. attorneys Daniel Spector, John Nowak and Claire Kedeshian.

For Butler: Paul Weinstein of Emmet Marvin & Martin and Steven Molo of MoloLamken. (Reporting by Jessica Dye)