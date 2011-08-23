Ex-Credit Suisse broker gets 5 yrs prison on fraud

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 23 A former Credit Suisse Group
AG CSGN.VX broker was sentenced to five years in prison for
misleading clients about securities he bought for them, after
having part of his original conviction overturned earlier this
year.
Eric Butler was originally convicted by a Brooklyn, New
York, jury in 2009 on securities fraud and conspiracy charges
for misleading investors about the safety of auction-rate
securities he sold, causing an estimated $1.2 billion in
investor losses. He was sentenced to five years in prison and
ordered to pay a $5 million fine.
In June, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the
fraud conviction, finding that prosecutors had erred in
bringing that charge in Brooklyn instead of in Manhattan, home
to Butler's former Wall Street office.
The link to Brooklyn was a plane trip Butler and his
co-conspirator, Julian Tzolov, took from John F. Kennedy
International Airport, which is located in the district.
On Tuesday, Butler, 39, agreed to plead guilty to
securities fraud, as well as to seven wire fraud counts charged
in a Manhattan federal indictment earlier this year. Those
charges were transferred to Brooklyn for sentencing purposes,
at the request of Butler's lawyers.
U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein said he was sticking
with his original five-year sentence, as well as a $5 million
fine.
"This puts the matter behind Mr. Butler, and he's eager to
move forward," said Steven Molo, a lawyer for Butler.
Butler and Tzolov were accused in 2008 of trying to secure
higher commissions by duping institutional clients into
thinking their money was buying safe securities backed by
federally guaranteed student loans, when in fact they were
buying auction-rate securities backed by riskier mortgage and
corporate debt.
They said their scheme fell apart when the auctions began
to fail, causing losses at client companies including
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), Roche Holding AG ROG.VX and
STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA). In February 2008, the $330
billion auction-rate market collapsed.
Tzolov pleaded guilty in July 2009 to fraud and conspiracy
charges, and to bail-jumping for having fled to Spain after his
initial arrest. In June, he received a four-year prison
sentence, including two years he had already spent behind
bars.
The case is U.S. v. Butler, in the U.S. District Court for
the Eastern District of New York, no. 08-370.
For the U.S.: Assistant U.S. attorneys Daniel Spector, John
Nowak and Claire Kedeshian.
For Butler: Paul Weinstein of Emmet Marvin & Martin and
Steven Molo of MoloLamken.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye)