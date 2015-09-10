NYC taxi lenders face risks after Uber suit dismissed

| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 New York credit unions that
have run up large exposures to the city's iconic yellow cabs are
facing a sharp increase in loan losses after a judge threw out a
legal challenge to ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc
.
Four credit unions that have lent out large sums of money
for taxi medallions, which yellow cab drivers need to operate,
had sued the city of New York, arguing that Uber's technology
infringed on the drivers' exclusive rights to pick up passengers
who hail them on the streets.
Queens County Supreme Court Judge Allan Weiss dismissed the
suit on Wednesday, saying that the city's Taxi and Limousine
Commission has actively engaged in regulating the introduction
of "e-hailing" services.
"A catastrophe is unfolding, as an entire industry continues
to be illegally destroyed, while elected officials allow it to
happen on their watch," Todd Higgins, attorney for the lenders,
said in a statement.
Taxi medallions are metal shields bolted to the hood of
yellow cabs in New York City. The number of medallions is
limited by the city and they sell for very high prices - as much
as $1 million as recently as 2011.
The four lenders - Melrose Credit Union, Montauk Credit
Union, Progressive Credit Union and Lomto Credit Union - have
argued that Uber has driven down the value of New York Taxi
medallions by as much as 40 percent.
They hold nearly $2.5 billion in taxi medallion loans
covering around 5,300 medallions.
Delinquencies at the credit unions have soared in the past
year, according to financials filed with their regulator, the
National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).
Melrose, for instance, had more than ten times as much in
loans that were more than sixty days delinquent than a year
earlier. The credit union said it has nearly $400 million in
delinquencies and troubled debt restructurings in its medallion
loan portfolio.
Lomto, which had only $73,000 of delinquent loans in June
2014, has more than $9 million of loans that are more than 60
days delinquent as of the end of June 2015.
The credit unions are not the only ones making loans for
taxi medallions. Other lenders include large banks like Citibank
and specialty lender Medallion Financial Corp,
whose shares are at their lowest level since 2010 and have lost
more than 60 percent of their value since their 2013 peak.
Credit unions are non-profit, member-owned financial
institutions. Members' accounts are insured to the limits of the
NCUA's insurance fund.
The NCUA said it carefully reviews its credit unions'
lending and risk-mitigation plans and has issued guidance about
taxi medallion lending.
"Like any other form of lending, the agency expects credit
unions that offer this product to analyze the potential risk and
have proper mitigation in place," NCUA spokesman John Fairbanks
said.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Nick Zieminski)