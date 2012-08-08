NY's Nassau County to appeal property tax refund, postpone payments

Aug 8 New York's Nassau County said on Wednesday
it would appeal a court order to pay about $41 million of tax
refunds, which could postpone reimbursements to property owners.
State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Adams had given the county
60 days to comply with his June 1 judgment directing Nassau to
pay the tax refunds - or risk having its bank accounts seized.
A flawed property tax system put the county on the hook for
hundreds of millions of dollars of refunds, a liability it
dealt with by selling $1 billion of bonds from 2002 to 2010.
Unless Nassau works out a last-minute compromise with
property owners, the appeal will be likely granted and the
repayment process will be frozen again.
Laureen Harris, an attorney who represents property owners
who are owed millions of dollars in refunds, estimated it could
take about two years for the appeals court to reach a decision.
To pressure Nassau, on the western half of Long Island, she
plans to ask the court to raise the interest rate the county
owes on the refunds to 9 percent, from 2 percent to 3 percent
currently.
Nassau is a commuting suburb of Manhattan, with a median
income of $93,613. It has been struggling to fix its finances
since 2000, when the state created a control board to ward off a
bankruptcy.
County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, has been
unable to persuade the Democratic minority in the county
legislature to approve more borrowing for the tax refunds.
Asked about the notice of appeal filed by the county
attorney, a Mangano spokesman said the county still might devise
a plan to repay property owners. "All we did was file a notice
of appeal so as to preserve the county's rights while we
continue to work to get the taxpayers their refunds."
Any relief will come too late for at least one of Harris'
clients. Joseph Curcio, who is losing a Hicksville office
building to foreclosure, is waiting for a $72,000 tax refund.