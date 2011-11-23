Law firm's collapse could delay New York foreclosures

NEW YORK Nov 23 The sudden demise of a big law firm that handles home foreclosures for lenders in New York state has raised concerns of a drag on thousands of cases it still has pending before the courts.

Steven J. Baum PC told state labor regulators on Monday that it is planning "mass layoffs" on Feb. 20 as it prepares to close its doors. While it gave no specific numbers, the firm employs about 67 full- and part-time staff at its main offices in Amherst, New York, and 22 full- and part-time employees in Long Island.

Steven Baum said in a statement on Monday that he and remaining staff members will "fulfill our remaining work on behalf of our clients."

Whether this means relying on the skeleton crew left behind to wind down the business or transferring cases to new firms will depend on the status of each case, according to attorneys who work on foreclosures in New York.

"At one point, Steven Baum was happy to announce that he was the largest foreclosure firm in New York state," said Rebecca Case Grammatico, an attorney at the Empire Justice Center, which represents homeowners in foreclosure cases. "If you work in the foreclosure universe, you know who Baum is."

The firm's announcement came shortly after government-backed mortgage giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac barred loan servicers from referring new cases to Baum. That topped off a rough few months in which the firm saw federal and state investigations into its handling of cases, as well as a scandal in which employees dressed as homeless men and women at a company Halloween party in 2010.

BIG PLAYER

In 2010, the firm was listed as counsel for the plaintiff in 17,376 foreclosure cases in New York -- about 37 percent of all foreclosure cases filed in the state that year, according to state figures cited by the New York Law Journal.

As of Monday, the firm was listed as counsel in approximately 21 percent of the foreclosure cases filed in New York in 2011, the Law Journal reported.

April Newbauer, attorney-in-charge of the Queens, New York, office of the Legal Aid Society, said her clients were "very concerned about delays in the cases" the firm's closure might have, and said she herself had concerns "for homeowners who continue to have interest charges accrue against them while time ticks by."

"We don't know whether the firm will continue to vigorously represent their clients with the same ratio of lawyers-to-cases, which was already very problematic," Newbauer said. "We're concerned they're going to lay off people and have the remaining lawyers handle even more cases."

Complaints about errors and deficiencies in the firm's cases formed the basis of the federal investigation that led to a $2 million payment from the firm and a pledge to reform its foreclosure practices.

"I think that when you have that assembly-line approach to law, it's much easier to make mistakes," Grammatico said. "The diligence and quality decreases."

A representative for Baum PC declined to comment.

POSSIBLE BOON FOR COMPETITORS

In some cases, lenders that have cases with Baum may choose to transfer them to new counsel. But only a handful of New York firms have the seal of approval from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac -- which, along with the Federal Housing Authority, guarantee about 90 percent of U.S. mortgages.

That could prove a boon for those firms, if they have the expertise and systems in place to handle a potentially large influx of new cases, according to Bruce Bergman, an attorney at Berkman Henoch Peterson Peddy Fenchel, which is one of the firms.

"There is a certain amount of time needed" for new counsel to get up to speed on each case's history and paper trail, in order to ensure that everything is done correctly, Bergman said.

If the cases are transferred to another firm, that firm will get a 30-day stay in order to familiarize itself with the case history, Newbauer said.

Among other Fannie- and Freddie-approved New York firms that may step in to help fill the void left by the Baum firm are Rosicki Rosicki Associates, Fein Such Crane, and Stein Weiner & Roth. Calls to those firms were not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Those firms may also benefit by scooping up Baum's laid-off lawyers, Grammatico said.

"Who knows how this is ultimately going to spin out," Grammatico said. "There are still a lot of pieces of this puzzle to be figured out."

(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Jesse Wegman)