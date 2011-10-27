NY state speaker: bar oil co's that invest in Iran

Oct 26 Companies and individuals that invest in Iran's energy sector would be barred from doing business with New York state and its municipalities under a bill proposed by the state Assembly speaker.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver said "the prohibition is necessary because of Iran's role in state-sponsored terrorism, pursuit of nuclear weapons and threat to world peace," according to a copy of his schedule.

The bill, which Silver plans to unveil on Thursday, is modeled after a similar proposal in California.

If enacted by New York, the Office of General Services would have to review 50 companies that California has identified as possibly qualifying for such a curb.

That list of companies includes heavyweight public and national firms: Broken Hill Proprietary Billiton, China National Petroleum Corp [CNPET.UL], Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS), Hyundai Heavy Industries (009540.KS), Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), LUKOIL (LKOH.MM), Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY.OL), Petroleos de Venezuela [PDVSA.UL], Sinopec Corp (600028.SS), and Total SA (TOTF.PA).

Spokesmen for Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla)