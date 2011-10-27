NY bill seeks ban on companies investing in Iran

NEW YORK Oct 27 Companies and individuals that
invest in Iran's energy sector would be barred from doing
business with New York state and its counties, cities and towns
under a bill proposed by the state Assembly speaker.
States, local governments and private institutions should
do "everything possible" to keep Iran from acquiring nuclear
weapons, according to a draft copy of the bill proposed by
Speaker Sheldon Silver, which cites Iran's "illicit nuclear
activities" and work on "unconventional weapons."
The proposed bill is modeled after a similar proposal in
California. New York has in the past tackled international
issues by threatening to sell stakes held by its pensions in
public companies.
An investment in Iran's natural gas, oil or nuclear
industries is defined broadly in the draft bill, as "a
commitment or contribution of funds or property, a loan or
other extension of credit and the entry into or renewal of a
contract for goods and service."
Individuals would be subject to the ban if they provide
goods or services of at least $20 million or an individual
"provides oil or liquefied natural gas tankers, or products
used to construct or maintain pipelines used to transport oil
or liquefied natural gas," according to the draft.
If enacted, New York's Office of General Services would
have to review 50 companies that California has identified as
possibly qualifying for such a curb.
The list includes heavyweight public and national firms:
BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), China National Petroleum Corp
[CNPET.UL], Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries
(009540.KS), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC.NS), LUKOIL (LKOH.MM),
Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY.OL), Petroleos de Venezuela [PDVSA.UL],
Sinopec Corp (600028.SS) and Total SA (TOTF.PA).
Past actions in New York in response to international
issues include a demand decades ago by New York City's
comptroller, who helps run the city pension fund, that public
companies stop discriminating against Catholics in Northern
Ireland.
The state comptroller in 2009 sold the $150 billion state
pension fund's holdings in nine companies doing business in
Iran and the Sudan. The draft of Silver's bill would not affect
this pension fund.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Leslie Adler)