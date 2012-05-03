UPDATE 1-NY Nassau plans to lease sewer, slash debt

May 3 New York's financially troubled Nassau County could cut $750 million of its $3 billion of outstanding debt by privatizing its sewer system, County Executive Edward Mangano said on Thursday.

"This plan allows the county to retire approximately 25 percent of Nassau's debt and generate millions in recurring savings for the county," Mangano, a Republican, sa id in a statement.

Mangano said that the sewer lease also will keep property taxes from rising.

United Water, a unit of Suez Environment Company SA , has been chosen as the private operator of the sewer system, but the deal must be approved by the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, a control board established by the state.

Some board members have blasted the plan as a temporary budget fix, while D emocrat county legislators also criticized the proposal.

The sewer deal could be approved by the legislature with a simple majority, which the Republicans have.

The Nassau Sewer and Storm Water Finance Authority is set to go bankrupt in 2014, and its sewage treatment plants have been fined more than a $1 million by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Man gano said.

Nassau, one of the nation's wealthiest counties located on Long Island, was put under the control of the state watchdog in 2000 to prevent it from going bankrupt. Mangano said Nassau has the highest debt of any New York county.

The sewer authority has $465 million of outstanding debt that would have to be retired if the deal went through.

Asked what other debt Nassau would retire, Mangano's press secretary, Katie Grilli-Robles, said the county would retire its costliest debt.

She had no immediate comment on whether Nassau would follow a plan outlined by Fitch Ratings and use $115 million from the sewer lease to close deficits in 2013 and 2014.

Democratic Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams faulted the sewer proposal as a short-term budget fix and warned United Water "has a track record of rate hikes and serious environmental damage in other areas where they operated in the United States."

A United Water spokesman was not available. In April, he said the company has no rate-setting power in other deals and enjoys smooth relations with unionized workers. Many of the Nassau sewer plant workers are unionized.

Mangano, who was swept into office with Tea Party support, at times has had a rocky relationship with the state control board. He selected Morgan Stanley as an advisor on the long-term sewer lease, but the Nassau Interim Finance Authority has yet to consider the contract.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

Severn Trent Services and Veolia Environment VE SA had also expressed interest in operating the sewer plant.