UPDATE 1-Oppenheimer & Co picks Lower Manhattan over NJ

NEW YORK Aug 5 Oppenheimer & Co will expand
its Lower Manhattan headquarters instead of moving over 1,000
of the nearly 1,400 employees who work in New York City to
Jersey City, New Jersey, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.
The financial services company will spend $15 million on
new offices at 85 Broad Street and get up to $3 million of
federal funds from a program designed to help the World Trade
Center area create and keep jobs, the politicians said in a
joint statement.
New York City's financial district is the backbone of its
economy despite the smallish size of its workforce, just
168,100 in June or about the same level as in the 1960s.
Still, the city gets about 7 percent of its personal income
tax and business tax revenue from this sector and each job on
Wall Street helps create one to three positions in service
industries, from restaurants to law firms.
Oppenheimer has been in New York City for more than 130
years, said Albert "Bud" Lowenthal, Oppenheimer chairman and
chief executive officer. "Our new headquarters in downtown
Manhattan will allow us to consolidate our operations in a
single location while lowering our overall cost of occupancy,"
he added.
Oppenheimer's incentive package pales in comparison to the
one Goldman Sachs (GS.N) won in 2005 for building its new
headquarters in Lower Manhattan. The mayor defends awarding
Goldman over $150 million of tax incentives and $1.65 billion
of tax-free debt, saying the bank's decision was a
confidence-restorer that preserved the city's financial hub.
Banks, brokerages, and securities and commodities companies
had swiftly moved some of their workers out of Manhattan after
the deadly Sept. 11, 2001 air attacks.
Critics of Bloomberg and his predecessor, Mayor Rudy
Giuliani, say the city sometimes fails to demand that companies
repay financial incentives if they fail to hire as many workers
as they promised.
Under its grant, Oppenheimer & Co must keep its
headquarters and jobs in Lower Manhattan for at least 10 years
and must hire 100 people within five years.
For decades, neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut have
tried to lure Manhattan's financial companies and met with some
success. Stamford, Connecticut, for example, has attracted
hedge funds, while Jersey City is home to money manager Lord
Abbett.
Oppenheimer expects to keep its Wealth Management Division,
with 295 employees, in midtown Manhattan.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)