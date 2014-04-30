NY state joins with Visa, MasterCard to curb payday lending

April 30 New York state's main banking regulator
said on Wednesday it had teamed up with card payment companies
Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc to curb illegal payday
loans through debit card transactions.
The Department of Financial Services said it would provide
information to the card companies about payday lenders that
might be using debit networks to recover illegal loans.
Visa and MasterCard will then take action to block these
transactions, the department said.
"By working with us to root out this illegal conduct, Visa
and MasterCard have stepped up to the plate and shown how
private companies can work alongside state government to protect
vulnerable New Yorkers," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in
a statement. (link.reuters.com/tab98v)
Benjamin Lawsky, the state's superintendent of financial
services, also sent cease-and-desist letters to 20 additional
payday lenders, the department said.
Payday loans, which are short-term borrowings, are usually
taken by employees before they get their paychecks and are paid
when they receive their salaries.
Annual interest rates on these loans, taken mostly by
low-income workers, can vary between 100 percent and 650
percent.
