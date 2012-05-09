NY's Penn Station to expand, finally, with $270 million plan

May 8 Plans to expand New York City's famous
Pennsylvania Station, the busiest passenger rail facility in the
United States, will begin later this year with a $270 million
project to improve access to underground passenger platforms,
officials said on Tuesday.
The project will be the first phase of the long-delayed
Moynihan Station, an ambitious effort to regain some of the
grandeur lost when the original Pennsylvania Station was torn
down in the early 1960s and replaced by the Madison Square
Garden arena.
When the entire project is completed, the adjacent James
Farley Post Office, which resembles the original Penn Station
and is just across Eighth Avenue, will become a new passenger
facility. The long tracks and platforms under Penn Station
already extend under the Farley building.
A sources familiar with the bidding process said that
Skanska on Wednesday will be awarded a $148 million
contract to add two street-level entrances, one each at the 33rd
Street and the 31st Street sides of the post office, to the
platforms below.
The company will also widen and extend an underground
concourse to help passengers reach the three railroads that use
Penn Station: New Jersey Transit, Amtrak and the Long Island
Rail Road.
The remaining $122 million of the first phase will be spent
on a ventilation system and an underground walkway to Penn
Station. Funding for the first phase is coming from the federal
government and other sources.
Officials said the first phase should be completed in 2016,
with the next phase creating a new passenger terminal in the
Farley building that will be six stories high and topped by a
glass skylight. It will cost $500 million.
Phase Two is unfunded, however, and talks with the
developers, Related Cos and Vornado Realty Trust, are
ongoing.
Patrick Foye, the executive director of the Port Authority
of New York and New Jersey that is overseeing the project, told
reporters: "This project is going to happen and we expect the
commitment will accelerate those discussions" with the
developers.
The Moynihan Station is so named because it was promoted by
the late U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan in the late 1990s.
The other important New York passenger rail facility is Grand
Central Station