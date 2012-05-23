UPDATE 1-NY pension fund assets hit $150 bln, near peak

NEW YORK May 23 New York state's pension fund
assets rose 5.96 percent to $150.3 billion in the 2012 fiscal
year, not far from the $154 billion peak set in 2007, the
state's comptroller said on Wednesday.
Despite the improvement, the return remained below the
assumed rate of return of 7.5 percent.
"Over the last three years, the fund has experienced strong
gains during a period of economic instability," Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement.
In 2009, the value of the pension fund fell to $108.9
billion in the midst of what DiNapoli called the "global
economic meltdown".
Counties, cities and towns pay into the fund, and DiNapoli
told reporters on a telephone conference call that he did not
expect the latest results to significantly change the increase
in contribution rates expected over the next two years to help
make up for the losses in 2008 and 2009.
New York's pension fund, the nation's third largest, was
funded at an unusually high level of around 90 percent in
fiscal 2011. The funding level for fiscal 2012, which ended on
March 31, is not yet available.
According to a recent study by the Center for Retirement
research at Boston College, on average the ratio of assets to
liabilities of 126 fund plans slipped to 75 percent in 2011.
Some 38 percent of New York's fund was invested in domestic
equities, which returned 6.9 percent. Fixed income, 27.5 percent
of the fund, returned 9 percent. Private equity had an 8.3
percent return and made up 9.6 percent of the fund.
Three categories lost money. Non-U.S. equities, which
represent 13.6 percent of the fund, had a negative return of 6.4
percent. The hedge fund category, called Absolute Return
Strategies, lost 2.4 percent and made up 2 percent of the fund.
Global equities, which made up 2.9 percent of the fund, fell 0.5
percent.
DiNapoli said he did not expect to rebalance the portfolio
of investments in light of the latest results.
"We have confidence in how our asset allocation has been set
and we are sticking to it," he said, adding this mix was
frequently reviewed.