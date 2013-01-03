New York state pension fund sues Qualcomm for political records

Jan 3 New York state's $150 billion public pension fund sued Qualcomm Inc., seeking access as a shareholder to the company's records on political spending, the state comptroller said on Thursday.

The suit was filed in Delaware Court of Chancery on Wednesday, after Qualcomm refused the New York State Common Retirement Fund's request to inspect records detailing the use of corporate resources for political activities, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees the fund.