New York City pension funds moved $4.9 bln out of Pimco in 2014

NEW YORK Jan 7 New York City's pension funds
last year pulled $4.9 billion from asset manager Pimco, the
latest big investor to yank money from Pimco after the
acrimonious exit of the firm's top bond investor, Bill Gross, in
September
"The New York City Pension Funds recently transitioned out
of $4.9 billion in Pimco accounts due to concerns over recent
organizational changes," Eric Sumberg, a spokesman for New York
City Comptroller Scott Stringer, said in a statement.
Gross shocked bond markets in September by leaving Pimco,
which he co-founded, for smaller rival Janus Capital, where he
now manages the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund.
The assets pulled from Pimco by the city pension funds were
distributed to the city's existing asset managers, Sumberg said.
Existing managers include BlackRock, Goldman Sachs
and State Street, among others.
According to Morningstar, the Pimco Total Return Fund,
formerly managed by Gross, had record outflows of $103 billion
in 2014. Investors pulled $150 billion from Pimco's U.S.
open-end mutual funds for 2014, Morningstar data also showed.
The New York pension funds still hold $2.4 billion in
Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) accounts with
Pimco.
"At this time the Systems are in the midst of a search for
TIPS mangers," Sumberg said in the statement.
The city pension funds had assets of $158.7 billion as of
Sept. 30, 2014.
The news was originally reported by The Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)