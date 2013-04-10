Judge OKs settlement with New York City Stuyvesant Town tenants

| NEW YORK, April 10
a $68.75 million settlement between the current and former
owners of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village and tenants
who said they were overcharged on rent of the sprawling
Manhattan apartment complex, tenants' lawyers said Wednesday.
Under the deal, bondholders who hold the mortgage to the
property, which is serviced by CWCapital Asset Management LLC,
and past owner MetLife Inc will pay a total of $68.75 million to
roughly 27,500 class members. The tenants also saved roughly
$105 million in rent reductions, bringing the total recovery to
$173.25 million, lawyers for the tenants said.
The deal was preliminarily approved by Justice Richard Lowe
in New York state court in November.
The settlement effectively ends the years-long litigation
and relieves a major hurdle blocking a potential sale of the
complex.
Plaintiffs' lawyers said the deal was the largest tenant
settlement in U.S. history. "This is a genuinely historic and
well-deserved outcome," said Alexander Schmidt, a lead
plaintiffs' attorney, in a statement.
A lawyer and spokesman for CWCapital did not immediately
return requests for comment, nor did a spokesman for MetLife.
About 25,000 people live in Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper
Village, a complex of 56 high-rise brick buildings with roughly
11,200 units on Manhattan's East Side.
Tenants sued in 2007, saying that the owners of the complex
had illegally deregulated apartments and raised rents for
thousands of tenants, while benefiting from tax breaks available
for rent-stabilized buildings. They had sought roughly $215
million in their lawsuit.
Under the deal, bondholders will contribute $58.25 million
of the $68.75 million cash component of the settlement,
according to tenants' lawyers. Past owner MetLife Inc. will
contribute $10.5 million, tenants' lawyers said.
An estimated 27,500 class members will receive settlement
checks ranging from $150 to more than $100,000 later this year,
they added.
The settlement also continues rent stabilization for 4,311
formerly de-controlled units in Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper
Village through June 2020, tenants' lawyers said. Depending on
market rates, the additional stabilization measures save tenants
as much as $300 million by 2020, according to tenants' lawyers.
Tenants' lawyers will received $18.9 million from the
settlement fund for their work, they added.
MetLife sold the complex in 2007 for a record $5.4 billion
to a group led by Tishman Speyer Properties LP and a real estate
unit of Blackrock Inc.
CWCapital, a special servicer representing bondholders, took
control of the complex after Tishman missed a debt payment.