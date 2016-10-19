New York Times names Arthur Sulzberger deputy publisher

Oct 19 New York Times Co said it had appointed Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, the son of the newspaper's chairman and publisher, as its deputy publisher.

The appointment would position Sulzberger to succeed his father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., the newspaper said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/2erMf99)

Sulzberger, 36, joined the New York Times in 2009 and was most recently an associate editor for strategy. His new appointment would be effective Nov. 1.

The appointment was approved by a selection committee that included representatives of The Times Co's senior management, its board and the Ochs-Sulzberger family trust.

Should he succeed his father, Sulzberger would represent the fifth generation of his family to serve as publisher since the family patriarch, Adolph S. Ochs, purchased the newspaper in 1896, the New York Times said. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)