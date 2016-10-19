New York Times names Arthur Sulzberger deputy publisher

Oct 19 New York Times Co said it had
appointed Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, the son of the newspaper's
chairman and publisher, as its deputy publisher.
The appointment would position Sulzberger to succeed his
father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., the newspaper said on
Wednesday. (nyti.ms/2erMf99)
Sulzberger, 36, joined the New York Times in 2009 and was
most recently an associate editor for strategy. His new
appointment would be effective Nov. 1.
The appointment was approved by a selection committee that
included representatives of The Times Co's senior management,
its board and the Ochs-Sulzberger family trust.
Should he succeed his father, Sulzberger would represent the
fifth generation of his family to serve as publisher since the
family patriarch, Adolph S. Ochs, purchased the newspaper in
1896, the New York Times said.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)