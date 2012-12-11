US, New York sue tour bus operators, alleging monopoly - lawsuit

WASHINGTON Dec 11 Two companies run an illegal monopoly in New York City's $100 million market for hop-on, hop-off bus tours, driving up prices for tourists in the city, state and federal antitrust authorities said in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

Twin America LLC, a joint venture of operators Coach USA Inc and City Sights LLC, violates competition laws and should be dissolved, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a statement that it filed the suit with New York's state attorney general.