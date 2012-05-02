UPDATE 1-NYC gets $211 mln more income tax rev through April

By Joan Gralla
May 2 New York City collected $6.79 billion from
personal income tax in the first 10 months of its fiscal year
ending in April, up about $211 million from the same period in
2011, though Wall Street bonuses were a bit weaker than
expected, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
In April, one of the most important months for tax
collections, the city took in around $1.052 billion from
personal income taxes. That was only about $8 million less than
expected, according to the source who was not authorized to
speak to the media and declined to be named.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose final term ends in December
next year, is expected on Thursday to issue an update to the
$68.7 billion 2013 budget plan presented in February before the
state approved its budget.
One of the main issues financial analysts will be focusing
on is how the mayor plans to spend the more than $500 million in
restitution that computer contractor SAIC will pay the
city.
Science Applications International Corp, a Fortune 500
company, is paying that sum to resolve its role in a fraudulent
scheme that overcharged the city for a payroll time-keeping
systems.
Bloomberg might face restrictions in using the SAIC payment
because the payroll time-keeping system was a capital project
and this implies he might have to use that money to pay down
debt service, the source explained.
Another important issue will be whether the mayor plans to
include the entire $1 billion from the July sale of taxi
medallions in the new budget or spread that amount over the next
two budgets, the source said.
Fiscal monitors have raised concerns about whether all the
medallions can be sold as quickly as expected, and the sale has
been challenged in court.
New York City starts its fiscal years on July 1.