NYC pension funds are cost-effective - report

Oct 20 Traditional pension plans provide a
"better bang for the buck" for New York City public employees,
paying the same retirement benefits as those used in the
private sector but at a significantly lower cost, according to
a report issued by the comptroller on Thursday.
Some of the cost savings enjoyed by public pensions stem
from their investment expertise and their leverage as
institutional investors, the report said.
The study's assumption that benefits can remain the same,
and costs lower, with pension plans contrasts with arguments of
many local and state governments considering a move to
so-called defined contribution plans on grounds they will save
money.
U.S. cities and states are weighing the move in response to
recession-caused budget crunches and an estimated total
shortfall in public pensions ranging from around $700 billion
to $3 trillion. The estimates assume differing forecasts of
investment returns, which can be volatile.
"Defined benefit plans have enormous economic efficiencies
over defined contribution plans," said the report by the
National Institute on Retirement Security for New York City
Comptroller John Liu, a contender for the Democratic mayoral
nomination.
The findings could buoy his standing with unionized
workers.
Defined contribution or thrift plans are typically less
generous than pension plans. That is why many private employers
over the past decades have switched to 401(k) plans and the
like, which do not promise to pay a set benefit for life.
Workers often prefer the security of pensions and clashes
over benefits have arisen in both the public and private
sectors, as seen in Wisconsin, and in the strike by Verizon
workers (VZ.N).
The report said that pooling the amount of money needed to
pay all the retirees' pension benefits allows plans to only
fund for the average life expectancy.
In contrast, workers with defined contribution plans must
save enough for their maximum life expectancy. Defined
contribution plans, such as 401(k) or thrift plans, pay
employees the total sum contributed by the worker and employer
plus any investment gains. There is no guaranteed benefit and
workers bear all the risk that the investments they select --
instead of experienced fund managers -- will lose money.
The report found that for a city teacher retiring at age
62, a pension fund should have accumulated $607,946 to pay
benefits, but a defined contribution plan would have to have
$825,917 to cover those additional costs.
For police officers and firefighters, the city would have
to collect more than $1 million at retirement age in defined
contribution plans but less than $780,000 in pensions. Those
workers tend to retire earlier, in their fifties.
"Defined benefit plans present a rare 'win-win' approach by
providing economic security in retirement in the most
cost-effective manner," the report found.
Pensions can cost more than one-third less than plans such
as 401(k)s used in the private sector, the study said.
Most states and cities have constitutional requirements to
provide their employees with a basic level of retirement
benefits. Or the benefits may be part of a collective
bargaining contract. Once promised, the benefits almost always
cannot be lowered.