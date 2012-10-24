版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-New York Community down 2.6 percent in premarket

NEW YORK Oct 24 New York Community Bancorp Inc : * Shares down 2.6 percent in premarket trading

