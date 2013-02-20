UPDATE 2-New York Times puts Boston Globe up for sale again

* Globe unit valued at about $150 mln-analyst
* Buyer expected to be local
By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, Feb 20 The New York Times Co
is putting The Boston Globe on the auction block for a second
time as it seeks to focuses solely on growing its flagship
newspaper.
The company said in a statement that it had hired Evercore
Partners to advise on the sale, which also includes the
Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
The sale is expected to come at a big loss. Ken Doctor, an
analyst with Outsell Research, estimated that the Globe could
fetch about $150 million. The New York Times paid $1.1 billion
for the newspaper in 1993.
The New York Times is putting all its effort into being a
global information source and "the Globe is a distraction,"
Doctor said.
Morningstar analyst Joscelyn MacKay said in recent years
revenue at the Boston Globe had declined much more than at the
New York Times.
At the New England Media Group, which is the formal name of
the unit up for sale, total revenue declined 0.8 percent to
$394.7 million last year. That compares with the New York Times'
revenue increase of 2.6 percent to $1.6 billion.
"A company with just the New York Times will be a much more
solid company," MacKay said.
The New York Times first put the paper up for sale in 2009
as it struggled with losses. But it halted the sale process and
decided to hang onto the paper after winning concessions from
Globe's unions and implementing cost cuts.
The move to put the properties on the block is one of the
first major initiatives of Chief Executive Mark Thompson, who
started with the company in November after eight years as
director general of the BBC.
It represents another shift in the fast changing landscape
of newspaper ownership. The Tribune Co, for example, is widely
expected to put the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune and
its other newspapers on the block as it focuses on its TV
assets.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has renewed his appetite
for paper and ink in recent years, building a sizable chain of
small, community-based newspapers.
Sources said the Globe and its related properties will most
likely end up in the hands of a local buyer. According to Reed
Phillips, CEO and managing partner of media investment bank
DeSilva+Phillips, there are few strategic buyers - rival
newspaper chains, for instance - for big, metropolitan dailies.
"More than likely, interested buyers will be wealthy
Bostonians," said Phillips.
Indeed, just a little over two years ago local
Massachusetts-based businessman Aaron Kushner said he formed a
group to purchase the Boston daily. Kushner now owns Freedom
Communications and has expressed interest in Tribune's
newspapers.
The New York Times Co's $1.1 billion purchase of the Globe
from the Taylor family marked the most money ever paid for a
single U.S. newspaper.
But, in a stark example of how far newspaper valuations have
fallen, during its first attempt to sell the Globe in 2009,
California investment firm Platinum Equity and a group led by
Stephen Taylor, whose family sold the Globe to the Times Co,
both submitted preliminary bids of about $35 million, plus the
assumption of $59 million of pension liabilities, the Globe said
at the time.
Once a sprawling media conglomerate, the New York Times
owned magazines, dozens of newspapers, TV and radio stations,
sports clubs like the Boston Red Sox, cable channels and
Internet properties such as About.com.
But it has shed almost all of its assets in recent years -
including the sale of its papers scattered throughout the U.S.
Southeast and California for $143 million. In addition to the
Globe and its flagship newspaper, it also publishes the
International Herald Tribune.
Bloomberg first reported the news of the sale.
Shares of the New York Times closed down 0.4 percent at
$9.03 on Wednesday.