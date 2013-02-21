UPDATE 3-New York Times puts Boston Globe up for sale again

* Globe unit valued at about $150 mln -analyst
* Buyer expected to be local
By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, Feb 20 The New York Times Co
is putting The Boston Globe on the auction block for a second
time as it seeks to focuses solely on growing its flagship
newspaper, the company said on Wednesday.
The sale, which will also include the Worcester Telegram &
Gazette, is expected to come at a big loss as newspapers
struggle for subscribers and advertisers in the digital age.
Ken Doctor, an analyst with Outsell Research, estimated that
the Globe could fetch about $150 million. The New York Times
paid $1.1 billion for the newspaper in 1993.
Once the Globe and the Telegram & Gazette are sold, the New
York Times Co will be down to the flagship paper and its
international edition, the International Herald Tribune.
It is the first big move by New York Times Chief Executive
Mark Thompson, who started with the company in November, said on
his first earnings call with analysts in February that the
company plans to focus on becoming the world-wide destination
for news.
The New York Times is putting all its effort into being a
global information source and "the Globe is a distraction,"
Doctor said noting that the Globe is a regional paper.
The company said in a statement that it had hired Evercore
Partners to advise on the sale.
Morningstar analyst Joscelyn MacKay said in recent years
revenue at the Boston Globe had declined much more than at the
New York Times.
At the New England Media Group, which is the formal name of
the unit up for sale, total revenue declined 0.8 percent to
$394.7 million last year. That compares with the New York Times'
revenue increase of 2.6 percent to $1.6 billion.
"A company with just the New York Times will be a much more
solid company," MacKay said.
The New York Times first put the paper up for sale in 2009
as it struggled with losses. But it halted the sale process and
decided to hang onto the paper after winning concessions from
Globe's unions and implementing cost cuts.
It represents another shift in the fast changing landscape
of newspaper ownership. The Tribune Co, for example,
is widely expected to put the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago
Tribune and its other newspapers on the block as it focuses on
its TV assets.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has renewed his appetite
for paper and ink in recent years, building a sizable chain of
small, community-based newspapers.
LOCAL BUYER MOST LIKELY
Sources said the Globe and its related properties will most
likely end up in the hands of a local buyer. According to Reed
Phillips, CEO and managing partner of media investment bank
DeSilva+Phillips, there are few strategic buyers - rival
newspaper chains, for instance - for big, metropolitan dailies.
"More than likely, interested buyers will be wealthy
Bostonians," said Phillips.
Indeed, just a little over two years ago local
Massachusetts-based businessman Aaron Kushner said he formed a
group to purchase the Boston daily. Kushner now owns Freedom
Communications and has expressed interest in Tribune's
newspapers.
And when the New York Times put the Globe up for sale the
first time, it drew interest from California investment firm
Platinum Equity, a group led by Stephen Taylor, whose family
sold the Globe to the Times Co, ad executive Jack Connors Jr.,
among others. Even retired General Electric CEO Jack Welch
expressed interest in 2006.
But, in a stark example of how far newspaper valuations have
fallen, in 2009, Platinum Equity and a group led by Taylor both
submitted preliminary bids of about $35 million, plus the
assumption of $59 million of pension liabilities, the Globe said
at the time.
Once a sprawling media conglomerate, the New York Times
owned magazines, dozens of newspapers, TV and radio stations,
sports clubs like the Boston Red Sox, cable channels and
Internet properties such as About.com.
But it has shed almost all of its assets in recent years -
including the sale of its papers scattered throughout the U.S.
Southeast and California for $143 million. The New England
properties will add more money to the company's growing coffer
of cash now totaling near $1 billion.
The flagship newspaper has made strides getting people to
pay for its products since it rolled out a pay strategy for its
digital products almost two years ago.
Bloomberg first reported the news of the sale.
Shares of the New York Times closed down 0.4 percent at
$9.03 on Wednesday.