BRIEF-The New York Times launches on Google Play Newsstand

Nov 20 New York Times Co : * The New York Times launches on Google Play Newsstand * To Mark Android Launch, is raising article limit for non-subscribers using

newsstand to 15 articles a day from November 20 to January 5 * Times offering special monthly rate of $15 for subscription to nytimes on

newsstand, which includes access on phone and tablet devices * Says free 30-day introductory period is included in the subscription price * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage