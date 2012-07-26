New York Times posts loss on About.com troubles

July 26 New York Times Co reported a
quarterly loss because of declines at its Internet property
About.com.
The company, which publishes its namesake newspaper and the
Boston Globe, reported an operating loss of $143.6 million in
the second quarter, which included a $194.7 million non-cash
writedown for the About Group.
That compared with an operating profit of $31.5 million in
the same quarter a year before.
Total revenue inched up almost 1 percent to $515.2 million,
beating analysts' forecast of $510.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.