UPDATE 3-NY Times boosts digital subscribers; ad rev drops

By Jennifer Saba
Oct 20 The New York Times Co (NYT.N) said the
number of subscribers to its flagship digital products
increased in the third quarter while overall advertising
revenue at the company slid sharply.
Paid digital subscribers at nytimes.com and related digital
products was 324,000 at the end of the third quarter, compared
with 281,000 subscribers at the end of the second quarter.
The New York Times rolled out an online pay system in the
spring in a move closely watched by other newspapers. The
industry needs to quickly find additional forms of revenue as
print shrivels up.
"The pay (model) number was good," said Douglas Arthur, an
analyst with Evercore Partners. "I don't call it a rocketship,
but it's making steady progress."
One of the interesting aspects of the New York Times
digital subscription strategy is that it has boosted its
circulation revenue. Overall, the company reported a 3.4
percent jump in circulation revenue, citing the introduction of
digital subscriptions at its flagship.
The Boston Globe, another one of the company's newspapers,
rolled out an online digital pay package in October.
Shares of the New York Times rose 3.8 percent to $6.77 in
early afternoon trading on Thursday.
"Directionally, everything is a little bit better," Arthur
said.
Digital advertising revenue in the third quarter for the
News Media Group, which includes nytimes.com, rose 6 percent
compared with the same period last year.
Overall digital advertising declined 4.5 percent on a
severe drop at the About Group. Revenue at the group, which
competes with the likes of Demand Media DMD.N, plunged almost
21 percent due to increased competition and changes that Google
(GOOG.O) made to how it returns search results.
About.com provides short articles, videos and other content
that tend to appear high in search queries and sells
advertising against those results.
Total advertising in the third quarter slid almost 9
percent to $261.7 million on a 10 percent drop in print
advertising, additional evidence the newspaper industry's
efforts to pull out of the ad slump have not succeeded.
Gannett Co (GCI.N), the largest newspaper chain in the
United States by circulation, reported on Monday advertising
revenue at its U.S. newspapers fell 9.3 percent during the
third quarter.
The New York Times said that total advertising trends
"improved modestly" in the first half of October.
Total revenue fell 3.1 percent to $537.2 million. Analysts
were expecting $540.9 million in total revenue, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents beat
analysts average estimates by a penny.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba, editing by Dave Zimmerman and
Gunna Dickson)