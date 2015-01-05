NY Times reporter questioned in court in CIA leak case

| ALEXANDRIA
ALEXANDRIA VA Jan 5 New York Times reporter
James Risen refused on Monday to answer all but a few basic
questions in court about his book detailing a failed CIA effort
to undermine Iran's nuclear weapons program, in a case that has
become a flashpoint for press freedom.
Risen testified in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, as
part of the U.S. government's case against former Central
Intelligence Agency officer Jeffrey Sterling, who is charged
with leaking classified information to Risen.
Risen, appearing under oath on the witness stand for the
first time, declined to identify what information confidential
sources provided for his book, where or when he met with unnamed
sources, or who had not served as a source.
The terse, and at times combative, testimony prompted a
lawyer for Sterling to question whether prosecutors could even
proceed with their case.
There are many unequivocal statements the government cannot
prove without Risen, said Edward MacMahon, a lawyer for
Sterling. Sterling was indicted on unauthorized disclosure of
national defense information and other charges in 2010.
Risen sought to quash an earlier subpoena requiring him to
testify, but an appeals court ruled against him and the Supreme
Court last year declined to take up his case.
In mid-December, after a decision from Attorney General Eric
Holder, prosecutors said they planned to limit the questions
they asked Risen, and would not ask him to name any individuals
who provided anonymous information for his 2006 book "State of
War."
On Monday, Risen said he did not want to provide any
information to the government that it might be able to use as a
"building block" to prove or disprove a "mosaic" it was trying
to make. He made the comments just days before Sterling is
scheduled to begin trial on Jan. 12.
The case is USA v Sterling 10-00485 in the Eastern District
of Virginia.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha. Editing by Andre Grenon)