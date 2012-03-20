New York Times cuts free digital articles 50 pct

March 20 New York Times Co said on
Tuesday it will halve the number of free articles readers can
view on its NYTimes.com site.
Starting in April visitors to the website will be able to
read up to 10 free articles a month, down from 20 free articles
previously. The change comes one year after launching the paid
digital subscription, which now has 454,000 paid subscribers.
The Times, like other U.S. newspaper publishers, has been
struggling with sinking advertising sales and dwindling print
subscribers and has focused on improving its digital strategy to
replace the lost revenue.
The company started 2012 without a CEO or a digital boss
after former CEO Janet Robinson and former digital head Martin
Nisenholtz retired.
Chairman and Publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr., who is also
interim chief executive, said on Feb. 2 The New York Times was
in the early stages of searching for an executive with digital
and brand-building experience to help guide its long-term growth
strategy.
The focus on an improved digital strategy helped circulation
revenue grow 5 percent to $241.6 million in the fourth quarter,
The Times said.