Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
Sept 14 The New York Times Co said it informed some former employees that it will offer pensioners the option to receive a one-time lump sum payment or start a lower monthly annuity now, in a bid to reduce its pension liabilities.
The company, publisher of its namesake newspaper and the Boston Globe, said the voluntary offer will be made to about 5,200 people who represent roughly 15 percent of its pension plan liabilities, which was about $1.99 billion as of Dec 25, 2011.
The company said in a regulatory filing it expects to record a non-cash settlement charge in the fourth quarter of 2012.
"This offer is another step the company is taking to reduce the size of its pension obligations and the volatility in the company's overall financial condition," it said.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind