版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 20:39 BJT

New York Times reports lower revenue on ad slide

April 25 New York Times Co reported a decline in quarterly revenue as advertisers pulled back their spending.

First-quarter revenue fell 2 percent to $465.9 million, below analysts' expectations of $470.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported on Thursday earnings per share from continuing operations of 2 cents compared with 6 cents in the same period last year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐