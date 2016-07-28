New York Times reports quarterly loss

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 The New York Times Co reported a quarterly loss as its print and digital ad sales declined.
The Times posted a net loss of $211,000 attributable to shareholders for the second quarter.
The company's adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations were 11 cents per share.
In the year-earlier quarter, the publisher had a profit of $16.4 million, or 10 cents per share. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production