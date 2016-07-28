New York Times reports quarterly loss

July 28 The New York Times Co reported a quarterly loss as its print and digital ad sales declined.

The Times posted a net loss of $211,000 attributable to shareholders for the second quarter.

The company's adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations were 11 cents per share.

In the year-earlier quarter, the publisher had a profit of $16.4 million, or 10 cents per share.