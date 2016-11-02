UPDATE 3-New York Times profit better than expected due to digital push

(Adds Breakingviews link)
Nov 2 The New York Times Co reported a
better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as a jump in
digital circulation revenue helped offset higher operating costs
at the newspaper publisher.
The company, which has been grappling with declining print
ad sales, marked 2016 as the "investment year" for raising the
bar on digital investments, with plans to invest more than $50
million over the next three years to cement its presence outside
the United States.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 6 cents per share
from continuing operations in the third quarter, beating the
average analyst estimate of 4 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Digital ad revenue rose 21.4 percent from a year earlier,
after two quarters of declines. Digital ads account for 35.5
percent of total ad revenue, up from 27 percent a year earlier.
While digital advertising accounts for more of the company's
bottom line, print advertising continues to decline. This
quarter, ad revenue from print declined 18.5 percent from a year
ago, accounting for only 22 percent of total revenue, said Chief
Executive Officer Mark Thompson during the earnings call
Wednesday morning.
"We're talking about a company which once had a reliance of,
maybe, 80 percent of revenue on print advertising," said
Thompson.
The gains in digital advertising revenue primarily came from
what Meredith Kopit Levien, chief revenue officer, described as
their "growth" businesses: mobile, branded content, virtual
reality and other forms of video. These somewhat offset declines
in traditional digital display.
For the second straight quarter, these new forms of digital
advertising outpaced traditional display, or so-called legacy
businesses, but Levien added that it was "meaningfully larger"
this quarter. "That is a very positive trend and sort of
suggests that the strategy is working," she said.
Thompson said in July that digital ad sales would improve in
the second half of the year, offsetting any decline in print ad
sales.
Circulation revenue from the company's digital-only
subscriptions rose 16.4 percent.
Operating costs rose 3.2 percent to $345.5 million, as the
company ramped up its digital business.
Net profit attributable to the company fell 95.7 percent to
$406,000, or break-even per share, hit mainly by restructuring
charges related to headcount reductions.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $363.6 million, below analysts'
average estimate of $365 million.
Shares of The New York Times rose 0.5 percent to $10.95 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Tim
Baysinger in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and David
Gregorio)