公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二

NY Times to sell interest in Indeed, record $100 mln gain

Sept 25 The New York Times Co will sell its remaining interest in online jobs search website Indeed.com, which is being acquired by Japan's executive search firm Recruit Co Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

New York Times, which publishes its namesake newspaper and the Boston Globe, said it expects to record an after-tax gain of about $100 million in the fourth quarter.

