版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 05:10 BJT

New York Times names the BBC's Mark Thompson CEO

Aug 14 The New York Times Co named Mark Thompson its next president and CEO, the company said on Tuesday.

Thompson, 55, is the director general of the BBC and will start his role in November.

Thompson is filling the position that Janet Robinson left the company at the end of last year.

