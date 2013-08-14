版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 00:26 BJT

New York Times website goes down

Aug 14 The New York Times website has been unavailable since late Wednesday morning, and it is not clear what is causing the outage.

People accessing nytimes.com get a message that the service is unavailable.

The Twitter feed for the New York Times said: "The New York Times Web site is experiencing technical difficulties. We expect to be back up shortly." It also directed readers to follow specific Twitter accounts for news.

New York Times Co spokeswomen did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐